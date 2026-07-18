BWF World Championships: India Ready To Host Global Badminton Event

India is set to host the BWF World Championships, unveiling its official mascot 'Peacko' and championship anthem, showcasing its ambition to become a premier global sporting destination.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Peacko', the official mascot, and the anthem for the BWF World Championships.

The championships, hosted in New Delhi, will feature India's 16-member squad, including Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

India aims to strengthen its position as a global sporting destination by hosting major international events like the BWF World Championships.

The event marks the return of the BWF World Championships to India after 17 years, highlighting the growth of Indian badminton.

'Peacko', inspired by the Indian peafowl, symbolises the national pride associated with the prestigious badminton tournament.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday unveiled the official mascot 'Peacko' and launched the championship anthem for next month's BWF World Championships to be held at the Indira Gandhi stadium here.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined Mandaviya at the ceremony, where the official mascot and anthem for the August 17-23 World Championships were unveiled.

The anthem features India's entire 16-member squad, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India's Growing Sporting Ambition

"India is moving towards becoming a sporting nation. Our roadmap is clear as we prepare to host major international events, including our bid for the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya told reporters.

"In the last two years, the country has hosted 36 international sporting events, and many more are scheduled. The BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years is another important milestone.

"It will not only give our players an opportunity to compete at home but also demonstrate India's ability to organise world-class sporting events and strengthen our position as a global sporting destination."

Introducing Peacko and India's Star Squad

Peacko, inspired by the Indian peafowl, the country's national bird, features a skirt inspired by the shape of a shuttlecock.

The 30th edition of the World Championships will bring together more than 400 players from over 50 countries.

India's campaign will be spearheaded by five-time World Championships medallist Sindhu, who could become the most decorated medallist in the tournament's history if she secures a sixth podium finish.

Former World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also lead the Indian challenge alongside rising talents Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda and women's doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Badminton

"The return of the BWF World Championships to India after 17 years is a landmark moment for our sport and a reflection of how far Indian badminton has come. Today, India is recognised as one of the world's badminton powerhouses, producing players who have inspired many," Sarma said.

"With New Delhi 2026, we have an opportunity not only to host a world-class championship, but to celebrate that journey, bring lifelong fans and a new generation closer to the sport, and inspire countless young Indians to pick up a racket.

"Peacko and the official anthem are the first steps in that journey, and I am confident the Championships will leave a lasting legacy for badminton in our country."

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Sports Authority of India Director General Hari Ranjan Rao, Indian badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and senior officials from the badminton fraternity.