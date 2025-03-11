Sports Minister on why he revoked WFI suspension

'WFI must reverse all amendments made during its suspension and ensure checks and balances in decision-making within four weeks.'

IMAGE: Not revoking WFI suspension would have been injustice to wrestlers, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Photograph: ISL/X

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, emphasised that revoking Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s suspension was essential to allow Indian grapplers' participation in upcoming tournaments, failing which would have been an "injustice" to the athletes.

The Ministry has lifted the suspension on the WFI, bringing an end to the months of uncertainty and paving the way for the resumption of activities, including selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship in Amman.

"According to the High Court order, it was necessary to recognise WFI so that we can send our wrestlers for the Asian Championship and World Championship. Otherwise, it would have been an injustice to the future of our country's wrestlers," Mandaviya told reporters.

On December 24, 2023, the Ministry had suspended the WFI Executive Committee, which was elected on December 21, due to governance issues and procedural lapses.

The suspension was revoked after the findings of the Spot Verification Committee confirmed WFI's new office at West Vinod Nagar, Delhi, addressing media reports that suggested WFI was still operating from the residence of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Ministry also considered the "compliance measures undertaken by WFI," the Delhi High Court's concerns over the governance void in Indian wrestling, and the need to ensure India's wrestlers continue competing internationally without disruption..

The Ministry outlined several conditions for the revocation, including governance reforms, a transparent selection process, good governance practices, and athlete welfare.

"WFI must reverse all amendments made during its suspension and ensure checks and balances in decision-making within four weeks," the Ministry said in a statement.

It also stated that "any non-elected person, suspended or terminated officials must be completely dissociated from WFI. The Executive Committee must submit an undertaking within four weeks..

On the selection process, the Ministry stressed that "WFI must ensure fair and transparent selection of athletes for all international events, following the Sports Code and UWW regulations. WFI must strictly adhere to sports governance principles, ethical standards, and athlete safety policies..

The Ministry had initially suspended WFI after the Sanjay Singh-led body announced the conduct of the Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda, the stronghold of Brij Bhushan. This decision had raised concerns due to the charges of sexual harassment against Singh.

After the suspension, the Ministry had requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to reconstitute an Ad-hoc Committee to oversee WFI's operations. The IOA formed the Ad-hoc Committee on December 27, 2023, to manage WFI's day-to-day affairs.

Meanwhile, United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted its suspension on WFI on February 13, 2024, while also setting guidelines, including the need for new elections for the Athletes' Commission by July 1, 2024, ensuring non-discrimination in athlete selection, and providing fair opportunities to all wrestlers, including those who had protested against the former president.

As a result, the IOA dissolved the Ad-hoc Committee on March 18, 2024.

UWW warned on April 25, 2024, that any external interference in WFI's autonomy would result in another suspension, potentially affecting Indian wrestlers' participation in global events.

On August 16, 2024, the Delhi High Court restored the Ad-hoc Committee but also left room for reviewing the suspension if necessary. On October 23, 2024, WFI requested the Ministry to revoke its suspension.

The Ministry sought a detailed report from WFI on corrective measures, which was submitted on January 8, 2025..

WFI reported compliance with several reforms, including the formation of an Athletes' Commission with voting rights, the establishment of an Ethics Commission, the relocation of WFI's registered office, and the creation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for athlete safety.

The IOA also reaffirmed in an affidavit that WFI, being affiliated with UWW, must function independently, and an Ad-hoc Committee would not be recognized by either UWW or the IOC.