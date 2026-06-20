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Mandaviya, Akshay Kumar To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 14:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and actor Akshay Kumar are set to lead a massive "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" session in New Delhi, marking the 12th International Day of Yoga with nationwide celebrations.

Key Points

  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead a mass yoga session in New Delhi for the 12th International Day of Yoga.
  • The event's theme is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," promoting well-being and physical fitness.
  • Bollywood actor and fitness icon Akshay Kumar is set to join the yoga session alongside Minister Mandaviya.
  • The Sports Ministry is coordinating nationwide yoga sessions with over 15,000 participants across various institutions.
  • A special guided yoga session will be conducted by renowned celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani in the national capital.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead 3000 participants in a mass yoga session under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The event will be celebrated nationwide by the Sports Ministry through coordinated yoga sessions at all Sports Authority of India Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions, with more than 15,000 participants expected to take part nationwide. Bollywood actor and fitness icon Akshay Kumar will join Mandaviya in the yoga session in Delhi. Events will also be simultaneously held by the National Sports Federations, the State Sports Departments, Sports Universities in a bid to take yoga forward.

 

Nationwide Celebration Of Yoga Day

"Since the United Nations adopted June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014 following our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's proposal, this annual observance has grown into a worldwide celebration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being," Mandaviya said in a statement. "This day brings together millions of practitioners across continents. Yoga has transcended geographical boundaries to become a global phenomenon."

Nearly 3,000 participants are expected to gather at the flagship Fit India event in the national capital, which will also feature a special guided yoga session by renowned celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, whose work has helped popularise yoga among fitness enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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