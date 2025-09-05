HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sports minister launches mascot and logo of Asian Aquatics

Sports minister launches mascot and logo of Asian Aquatics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 05, 2025 19:28 IST

x

Mansukh Mandaviya

IMAGE: The event will serve as qualification meet for the 2026 Asian Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the mascot 'Jalveer' and logo for the upcoming 11th Asian Aquatics Championship scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from September 28 to October 11.

The event will serve as qualification meet for the 2026 Asian Games.

Mandaviya was accompanied by officials from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

The Championship will take place at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built as per Olympic specifications, and will host over 30 participating nations across multiple disciplines.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said: "This championship marks a historic milestone for Indian aquatics, offering our athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent against the finest in Asia."

With over 1000 participants expected to arrive in Gujarat for the championships later this month, the event will provide Indian swimmers an opportunity to shine in front of the home crowd.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were not friends'
'Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were not friends'
US Open Final: Can Anisimova Stop Sabalenka's Reign?
US Open Final: Can Anisimova Stop Sabalenka's Reign?
Pandya Brothers' Teacher's Day Gift to Coach Wins Hearts
Pandya Brothers' Teacher's Day Gift to Coach Wins Hearts
Will Messi play in 2026? Legend drops retirement hint
Will Messi play in 2026? Legend drops retirement hint
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Man Collapses at Delhi Airport - CISF Officer's CPR Saves His Life0:36

Man Collapses at Delhi Airport - CISF Officer's CPR Saves...

Fencing Submerged As Floodwaters From Pakistan Enter India-Pak Border1:16

Fencing Submerged As Floodwaters From Pakistan Enter...

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions2:34

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV