Sports Minister Felicitates CWG Bronze Medallist Jhandu Kumar

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has honoured para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar with a significant cash prize for his bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, celebrating his inspiring journey and opening India's medal account.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar received a Rs 10 lakh cash prize from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his Commonwealth Games bronze.

Kumar secured India's first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the men's heavyweight category with a 190kg lift.

Hailing from Nalanda, Bihar, Jhandu Kumar previously supported his family by selling vegetables and riding an e-rickshaw.

He trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence and has previously won medals at Khelo India Para Games.

Jhandu Kumar is now preparing for the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, aiming for another medal.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for his bronze-winning performance that opened India's account in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The felicitation took place at the minister's residence here.

Jhandu won bronze in the men's heavyweight category with a best lift of 190kg. He hails from Nalanda district in Bihar and sold vegetables and even rode an e-rickshaw to support his family in Harnaut town. He was selected by chief para coach Rajender Rahelu to train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar back in June 2023.

Jhandu Kumar's Journey And Future Aspirations

"Dr Mandaviya asked me about my experience in Scotland. It was a great feeling to interact with him," Jhandu was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Sports Ministry. "I have not had much sleep since the time I have won a medal, due to the excitement and adrenaline rush. My phone has been buzzing throughout," the 29-year-old added.

Prior to glory at Glasgow, the powerlifter won back-to-back silver and gold medals in the Khelo India Para Games' 2024 and 2025 editions respectively. He has now trained his eyes on the upcoming Asian Para Games scheduled from October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. "I will go to my hometown for a brief period to meet my family members before returning to Gandhinagar in order to prepare for Asian Para Games. China are a strong contender but I will do my best to secure a medal for my country, I promise," he said.