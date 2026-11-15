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Telangana Set To Host Eighth Khelo India Youth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 15, 2026 16:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The eighth Khelo India Youth Games are set to energise young athletes across Telangana, with the official logo and mascot unveiled on Sunday, promising a grand sporting spectacle from December 11 to 22.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday unveiled the logo and mascot for the eighth Khelo India Youth Games.
  • The Games will be hosted in Telangana across six cities from December 11 to 22.
  • Approximately 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to compete in 29 disciplines, including 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events.
  • The Union Government is committed to promoting sports through initiatives like Khelo India, encouraging greater youth participation.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday unveiled the logo and mascot for the eighth Khelo India Youth Games.

KIYG will be held in Telangana across six cities from December 11 to 22.

 

Preparations Underway For National Youth Sports Event

"The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is committed to promoting sports. Various competitions, including the Khelo India Youth Games, Beach Games, Winter Games and Tribal Games, are being organised under the Khelo India initiative to encourage greater participation of the younger generation in sports," Mandaviya said in a statement.

Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to converge in Telangana for the Games, which will be held across Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

The Games will feature 29 disciplines, comprising 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events -- Sailing and Karra Samu.

The competitive disciplines include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gatka, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Softball (debut), Table Tennis, Tennis, Thang-Ta, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Yogasana.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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