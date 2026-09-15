Task Force Formed To Revive Formula 1 In India By 2028

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched a high-level Task Force to strategise the revival of Formula 1 in India, aiming for a potential return of the prestigious motorsport event by 2028.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has established a 10-member Task Force to explore the return of Formula 1 racing to India.

Chaired by Niti Aayog's Yugal Kishore Joshi, the committee aims to develop a roadmap for hosting an F1 race by 2028.

The Task Force will identify challenges and recommend policy interventions for sustainable motorsports growth in India.

Representation includes sports, tourism, commerce departments, and state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

India last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2013, which ceased due to bureaucratic and taxation hurdles.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced a Task Force to assess the challenges and feasibility of reviving Formula 1 in the country under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Programme Director and adviser Yugal Kishore Joshi.

Task Force Composition And Mandate

The 10-member committee also features joint secretary (sports) Kunal besides FMSCI (Motorsports Federation of India) President, who is Arindam Ghosh at the moment with the elections to be held during the AGM later in the month. The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will also include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra Government.

"The Terms of reference if this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula One so that we can host a race in 2028. "It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would needed for this," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a media interaction here.

Addressing Past Challenges For F1 Return

Barring Joshi and Kunal, no other names were revealed by the Minister. India last hosted a Formula 1 race back in 2013, following which it was dropped due to bureaucratic and taxation issues.