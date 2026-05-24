Gandhinagar Gets New Sports Infrastructure Boost

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated new sports infrastructure in Gandhinagar, underscoring India's commitment to developing world-class athletes and high-performance sporting ecosystems.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister inaugurates new sports infrastructure at SAI NCoE Gandhinagar.

New facilities include a Para Athlete Hostel, Centralized Dining Hall, and Strength & Conditioning Hall.

SAI NCoE Gandhinagar is emerging as a leading high-performance centre for para-athlete development.

The new infrastructure aims to enhance athlete performance, recovery, and injury prevention.

The facilities will support training in various sports, including Kabaddi, Para Sports, Volleyball, and Basketball.

Sports minster Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated several new sports infrastructure facilities at SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, reaffirming the government's commitment towards building world-class high-performance sporting ecosystems across the country.

New Facilities to Support Athlete Development

The minister inaugurated the newly developed Para Athlete Hostel, Centralized Dining Hall, Strength & Conditioning Hall, Multipurpose Training Hall and Meditation Park at the centre.

The facilities have been developed to strengthen athlete preparation through integrated support in training, recovery, nutrition, sports science and mental wellbeing.

"Our record performances in recent international events are not accidental achievements. They are the result of sustained investment in athletes, scientific training, modern infrastructure and a strong belief that India can become a global sporting powerhouse," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a PIB release.

Gandhinagar Emerging as Nodal Centre for Para Sports

The minister observed that SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, which has been notified by the ministry as a 'Nodal Centre for Para Sports', is emerging as one of the country's leading high-performance centres for para-athlete development.

The centre presently supports six para sports disciplines including Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Powerlifting, Swimming and Fencing. The facilities are also being utilised for training in Handball, Kabaddi and Kho-Kho.

Mandaviya also interacted with athletes attending National Coaching Camps being hosted at the centre for Kabaddi, Para Sports, Volleyball and Basketball.

Investing in India's Future Champions

"Facilities such as the Para Athlete Hostel, Strength & Conditioning Hall and Centralized Dining Hall are not merely buildings; they are investments in India's future champions.

"These integrated high-performance ecosystems will play a defining role in India's sporting excellence journey in the coming years," the minister added.

The newly inaugurated Multipurpose Training Hall will primarily be utilised for Kabaddi training and is expected to support year-round high-intensity practice, match simulation and tactical preparation for athletes.

The modern Strength & Conditioning Hall has been designed to enhance athlete performance, endurance, recovery and injury prevention through scientific training methodologies.