Sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm: CM Kejriwal

Sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm: CM Kejriwal

Source: PTI
May 26, 2022 19:00 IST
Image of athletes training at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi used for representation purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Kumar/Instagram

The Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

 

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," he said in New Delhi.

The direction comes following a report in The Indian Express that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

Source: PTI
