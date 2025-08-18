Sports Bill relaxes rules to allow fresh faces in federations

'In consultations, several stakeholders, including athlete representatives and smaller federations, highlighted that overly restrictive eligibility rules tended to entrench incumbents and limit opportunities for fresh leadership.'

IMAGE: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in an interview to PTI after the passing of the amended bill last week, said the change creates the balance needed to ensure a bigger competitive field of administrators. Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Aspirants for the top positions in national federations will be required to serve just one term in the Executive Committee, instead of the "overly restrictive" eligibility rule of two terms prescribed earlier, as the Sports Ministry wants to encourage "younger administrators and athlete-leaders".

The National Sports Governance Bill, which was passed by the Parliament last week and now awaits the presidential assent to formally become an act, lays down the criteria for seeking election to the positions of President, Secretary and Treasurer in the National Sports Federations (NSFs).



It originally mandated two terms in the Executive Committee for anyone aspiring for the top three posts. This provision has been relaxed through an amendment, making it a minimum of one term after consultations with stakeholders.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in an interview to PTI after the passing of the amended bill last week, said the change creates the balance needed to ensure a bigger competitive field of administrators.

"The decision to reduce the minimum prior term requirement for contesting federation elections was guided by the principle of broadening the pool of eligible and capable candidates, while still ensuring they have sufficient experience to serve effectively," he reasoned.

"In consultations, several stakeholders, including athlete representatives and smaller federations, highlighted that overly restrictive eligibility rules tended to entrench incumbents and limit opportunities for fresh leadership," Mandaviya pointed out.

The relaxation ensures that current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and All India Football Federation chief Kalyan Chaubey will be able to seek a re-election if they decide. Both have served one term in the Executive Committees of their respective bodies.

The revised provision also makes room for presidents, secretaries and treasurers in state bodies to stake claim for leadership roles in the NSFs, widening the scope of competition at election time.

The Minister said reducing the minimum term requirement in the EC would ensure that a wider talent base is available without compromising on the principles of continuity and experience.

"In some cases, talented administrators and former athletes with strong governance potential were unable to contest simply because they had not served a full earlier term on the Executive Committee.

"The amendment strikes a balance by keeping an experience requirement to preserve continuity and institutional memory, but lowering the threshold so that federations can draw from a wider range of candidates, including younger administrators and athlete-leaders," he said.

"This change is intended to encourage infusion of new perspectives, foster healthy competition in leadership contests, and reduce the concentration of power that often comes from closed eligibility rules," he added.

The sports bill, which had been waiting in the wings for over a decade, was passed after extensive consultations held over one year.

It not just lays down governance criteria but also mandates the creation of a National Sports Tribunal for speedy dispute resolution. In addition, it also calls for the creation of a National Sports Election Panel to oversee NSF polls that are often mired in controversies.