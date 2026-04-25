How To Harness Sports For Social Transformation: L-G Sinha Explains

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha champions the use of sports as a powerful tool for social transformation, emphasising grassroots development and collaborative ecosystems.

Key Points Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha advocates for sports as a catalyst for social transformation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha stresses the importance of collaboration between schools, communities, and families to create supportive ecosystems for young athletes.

He urges increased resources and recognition for physical education teachers to nurture young talent at the grassroots level.

Sinha calls for corporate sector involvement in building a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor highlights the need to bridge the gap between gifted talent and opportunity through strategic development plans.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that sports must be harnessed as a force for social transformation.

Sinha addressed the national 'Chintan Shivir' on sports at SKICC here.

The three-day event organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports focuses on key policy challenges in sports, strengthening Centre-States/UTs coordination and charting a comprehensive roadmap to transform India into a global sporting superpower.

The event is being attended by Sports Ministers from various states, sports administrators, Principal Secretaries from states and representatives from National Sports Federations.

The Lieutenant Governor said that beyond medals, sports must be harnessed as a force for social transformation.

"Infrastructure alone is not enough; it must be aligned with purposeful initiatives. Schools, communities, local administrations, and families must collaborate to create ecosystems where every young athlete finds a platform, whether on a running track, football field, basketball court or swimming pool to discover their potential," he said.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing a sports culture at the grassroots, beginning in villages and local communities.

"True champions rarely emerge solely from elite academies; they are discovered in small towns, neighbourhoods, and local clubs, where academies later refine their raw talent," he said.

Building A Grassroots Sports Culture

Sinha said sports must be woven into everyday life, extending beyond stadiums and competitions to thrive in neighbourhoods, streets, and open fields, becoming part of daily routines.

The LG urged Sports Ministers and sports administrators participating in the event to provide physical education teachers in schools all the resources they require to support and nurture talents.

"Physical education teachers in schools are often undervalued compared to their counterparts in science or mathematics. This mindset must change. Every Physical Education teacher plays a vital role in India's journey toward becoming a sporting superpower. They deserve respect, recognition, and resources to identify and nurture young talent," he said.

Harmonising National Vision With Local Execution

Sinha said the country's strength lies in harmonizing national vision with local execution, ensuring central schemes reach villages brimming with talent.

He also observed that best practices from one state must be freely shared and replicated to other states.

"We must establish systems that identify and propel rural youth talent, supported by scientific, accessible, and unbiased mechanisms. Sports infrastructure must be fully and efficiently utilized," he said.

Corporate Sector's Role In Sports Development

The LG also called upon the corporate sector to support in building a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem, which the government alone cannot achieve.

Corporates, with their resources and social responsibility, must step forward not merely as sponsors but as co-architects of this national mission, he said.

"I urge sports councils, federations, administrators, experts, industry leaders, and officials from across the country to craft a strategic development plan aligned with international events. India is rich with gifted athletes. Our responsibility is to bridge the gap between gifted talent and opportunity," he said.

"Strengthening grassroots sports ecosystems is not merely an aspiration but a duty," Sinha added.