President Murmu Honours Athletes And Coaches At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious Arjuna and Dronacharya awards to India's top athletes and coaches on Friday, celebrating their hard work and inspiring future sporting achievements.

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards to deserving athletes and coaches at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, and hockey player Lalremsiami were among the prominent Arjuna awardees, expressing pride and setting sights on world-level achievements.

Deaf shooter Dhanush Srikanth and para shooter Rudransh Khandelwal also received Arjuna awards, with Dhanush's mother highlighting the challenges overcome.

Dronacharya awardees Neha Chavan (shooting coach) and Chhote Lal Yadav (boxing coach) shared insights into athlete performance and the immense legacy of sportspersons like Mary Kom.

The awards ceremony marked a significant moment for recipients, motivating them to continue striving for excellence in their respective sports.

Years of hard work, personal sacrifices and sporting milestones culminated in moments of pride as athletes and coaches received the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

For decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and hockey player Lalremsiami, the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate their achievements while looking ahead to bigger goals.

Deaf shooter Dhanush Srikanth and para shooter Rudransh Khandelwal were also among the Arjuna awardees, while coaches Neha Chavan and Chhote Lal Yadav received the Dronacharya Award.

The last time the country did not have a Khel Ratna awardee was in 2014.

National Recognition For Sporting Excellence

Tejaswin, who won a historic decathlon silver at the 2023 Asian Games and followed it up with a second-place finish at the Asian Championships, described the award as a landmark moment but insisted that his sporting journey was far from over.

"This is definitely a capstone moment for me in my sporting career. I have been able to do well at the Asian and Commonwealth levels, but the next step for me will be to try and become a medallist at the world level. I want to go to the Olympic Games. My journey is probably only halfway there at this point. This is just the beginning."

The high jumper, who also won a bronze at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, said he was currently in the off-season and had started preparing for the next campaign, which begins in January, as he looks to earn the ranking points required for the Olympics.

For Gujrathi, the happiness was as much about seeing his family proud as receiving the recognition himself.

"It's a great feeling... it feels good to see my family members happy. All the struggles of earlier years. We never thought that this will happen. Seeing them happy and proud makes me very happy."

Athletes Share Their Journeys And Aspirations

For Dhanush, the occasion represented the culmination of a journey marked by challenges, with his mother Asha playing a central role in helping him establish himself in shooting.

The deaf shooter, who has excelled in both deaf and able-bodied competitions and holds a Deaflympics record, was accompanied by his mother, who recalled the difficulties they faced during his early years in the sport.

"When he started off, it was very difficult. I used to travel along with him everywhere, communicate with the coaches and all the top people. I was like a kind of interpreter for them," she said.

She added that her son was overwhelmed after receiving the award from the President and meeting other distinguished sportspersons.

"The moment it finished, he was very happy. He came to me and said it was a great achievement. He got an award from the President, and there were a lot of other awardees. He was very proud to be among such top people," she said.

Team India's Goals And Coaches' Insights

Hockey player Lalremsiami, a member of India's historic Asian Games gold medal-winning team that secured direct qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics, said the achievement had brought greater responsibility for the squad.

With the Asian Champions Trophy approaching, she said the team was focused on maintaining its standards.

"It's always challenging because after winning the Asian Games, we have to keep working hard. We have to work extra hard because we have to maintain our own level," she said.

"Everyone is preparing really well. We are just excited for the Asian Championships and will try our best."

Dronacharya awardee Neha Chavan offered a perspective on India's shooters missing out on gold at major multi-sport events despite their consistent performances at World Cups and continental competitions.

Neha said it was unfair to view every silver or bronze as a failure.

"I don't think that they falter as such. In shooting, especially in an individual sport, you just feel the heartbeat. I take medals as an opportunity. When you are in the top eight and win any colour, it is a big achievement. Of course, gold is something which we look for, but sometimes a bronze or silver is heavier than gold."

Inspiring Future Generations In Indian Sports

Chhote Lal Yadav, who has worked with the national boxing camp and was part of the support staff of legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, shared the occasion with his former charge and fellow Dronacharya awardee Dharmendra Yadav, while Arjuna awardee boxer Narender Berwal was also among those present.

"I have received a lot of motivation from this award. I will continue to work hard," he said.

Asked whether his students Jasmine and Sakshi could carry forward Mary Kom's legacy, Chhote Lal was quick to underline the enormity of the six-time world champion's achievements.

"Mary Kom is a legend. We can try to achieve what she has achieved, but it is not possible to win the World Championship eight times and win six gold medals," he said.

"I am trying to take my children as close to that level as possible. We will not compare ourselves with anyone because if we keep comparing, we will remain stuck there."

Para shooter Rudransh Khandelwal, a 2024 Para World Cup gold medallist, said the recognition was a reward for years of hard work and had renewed his motivation.

"I am very thankful for all the hard work I have been doing for so many years. It has motivated me to work harder," he said.