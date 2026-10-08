'Special Talent': Rahane, Dhawan Pay Tribute To Nana Patekar

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane pays tribute to Nana Patekar.



Nana Patekar’s death on Thursday prompted an outpouring of tributes from the cricket fraternity, with former India captain Ajinkya Rahane remembering the veteran actor as a “truly remarkable actor” who inspired and entertained generations.

Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

According to Dr Salkar, CPR was administered for 45 minutes, but Patekar remained in asystole throughout.

Rahane took to X to express his sadness over the actor's passing and pay tribute to his work.

“Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also remembered Patekar, describing him as a special talent whose work would continue to inspire generations.

“⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.” Dhawan said in an X post.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering him as “an exceptionally compassionate human being.”

Shukla praised the veteran actor's versatility and powerful screen presence, while also highlighting his commitment to social service and efforts to help transform lives.

“Deeply pained by the demise of veteran actor and an exceptionally compassionate human being, Shri Nana Patekar Ji. His remarkable acting prowess, versatility and powerful screen presence have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the world of films, his selfless commitment to social service and his efforts to transform lives have touched countless people. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” he said.