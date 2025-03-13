HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Special Olympics Winter Games: Bharti, Nirmala shine

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 13, 2025 17:18 IST

Bharti wins gold in the Novice Slalom Final on Wednesday. With two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal secured across two sporting disciplines on Wednesday, India's total medal count in the tournament has now reached nine

IMAGE: Bharti wins gold in the Novice Slalom Final on Wednesday. With two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal secured across two sporting disciplines on Wednesday, India's total medal count in the tournament has now reached nine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Special Olympics Bharat/X

Building on their successful streak from the opening day, Indian athletes once again showcased outstanding performances on the second day of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025. With two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal secured across two sporting disciplines on Wednesday.

India's total medal count in the tournament has now reached nine.

 

Snowboarding, which brought India four medals on the opening day of the tournament, added two more accolades to the tally with Bharti (division F25) clinching a gold medal in the Novice Slalom Final, while Harshita Thakur (division F26) secured a bronze in the same event.

This marks Bharti's second gold medal in the tournament, while Harshita had previously won a silver on the inaugural day.

The Indian contingent also made its mark in Alpine Skiing, securing one gold and two silver medals in the discipline. Nirmala Devi (division F06) clinched gold while Radha Devi (division F01) earned silver in the Intermediate Giant Slalom Final.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar, (division M02), claimed silver in the Novice Giant Slalom Final, further adding to India's impressive tally.

Anoop Kumar Sharma, India's head coach for Snowboarding said: "We are extremely proud that our athletes have kicked off the Special Olympics World Winter Games campaign on such a successful note. We have already secured nine medals, six of them in Snowboarding. Their hard work is paying off, and they are determined to further boost this medal tally, aiming to break records and bring home a historic number of medals."

The Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 features over 1,500 athletes from 102 countries. While the total number of sporting disciplines being played at the tournament is eight, the Indian contingent is participating in six events -- Snowboarding, Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, Speed Skating, Floorball and Cross Country Skiing.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
