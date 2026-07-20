Special Olympics Bharat Hails Football Team's Gothia Cup Bronze

Discover how the Indian Special Olympics football team showcased remarkable resilience and determination to clinch a bronze medal at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, marking their third consecutive podium finish.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dr Asha Lakra/X

Key Points Indian Special Olympics football team won a bronze medal at the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

This marks their third consecutive podium finish at the prestigious international youth tournament.

Special Olympics Bharat President Malika Nadda lauded the team's resilience and consistent excellence.

Coaches highlighted challenges like adapting to artificial turf and expressed aims for a gold medal next year.

SKF India Ltd, a supporter of Special Olympics Bharat, reaffirmed its commitment and offered infrastructure support.

Special Olympics Bharat president Malika Nadda on Monday hailed the Indian football team's bronze medal-winning effort at the Gothia Cup in Sweden as a testament to the "resilience, determination and indomitable spirit" of the athletes. It was their third successive podium finish at the prestigious youth tournament.

The Indian side, which had won back-to-back gold medals in 2024 and 2025, defeated Finland 2-1 in the third-place playoff after competing in Group 2 of the Special Olympics category.

Celebrating Consistent Excellence

"This bronze medal is far more than a podium finish; it is a testament to the resilience, determination and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Winning three consecutive international trophies at the Gothia Cup reflects the consistency of excellence that Special Olympics Bharat stands for," Nadda said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by SKF India Ltd in New Delhi.

"I congratulate our athletes, coaches and support staff for this remarkable achievement," she added.

The team had earlier lost to Germany and drawn 1-1 with France in the classification matches, which placed it in Group 2. India then finished the group stage with an equal number of wins and losses before clinching the bronze medal.

Overcoming Challenges And Future Ambitions

"The journey was good. Back in India, we were playing only on grass, but at the tournament we had to play on artificial turf. For most of the athletes, it was their first experience playing on turf, but this is just the beginning for them," head coach Onaciss said.

"For the next one year, we want to play more practice matches so that the players are better prepared for the next Gothia Cup and continue improving," he added.

Assistant coach Pushpendra Kushwaha said adapting to the unfamiliar surface was one of the biggest challenges for the team.

"Most of the players were representing India at the international level for the first time. Despite all the challenges, they made the country proud," he said. "We won the gold medal in 2024 and 2025, and this year we won the bronze. Next year, the team will once again aim to bring home the gold," he added.

SKF India Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Sharma, whose company supports Special Olympics Bharat, lauded the team's performance and reiterated the company's commitment to the programme.

"This is a very, very big achievement, and we are extremely proud of the team. At present, our association is primarily through financial support, but we also have a world-class infrastructure in Pune and are very open to extending that support to the athletes going forward," Sharma said on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony.