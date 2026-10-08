Badosa's inspiring comeback leads to new Laureus role

Spanish tennis sensation Paula Badosa has been officially named a Laureus Ambassador, committing to inspire young people globally through the power of sport and reinforcing her dedication to the movement's mission.

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Key Points Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa was announced as a Laureus Ambassador on Thursday.

Badosa expressed honour and shared a message of 'never give up' for young people in Laureus programmes.

She highlighted that the challenges faced by these children inspire her more than she could inspire them.

Laureus Academy Member Martina Navratilova praised Badosa's drive and ambition to make a positive difference.

Badosa's appointment strengthens Laureus' presence in Spain, joining other prominent Spanish athletes.

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa was on Thursday announced as a Laureus Ambassador, strengthening her long-standing relationship with the movement.

After an injury plagued 2025 season, Badosa battled back in 2026 and even defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff in Berlin Open.

Badosa's Message Of Perseverance

"I am honoured to become a Laureus Ambassador. I have witnessed first-hand how the Laureus mission has improved the lives of young people across the world and I cherish those memories of young people smiling and enjoying everything we love about sport," Badosa said after her selection as a Laureus Ambassador.

"If I had one message for the girls and boys in Laureus programmes around the world, it would be 'never give up'," she added.

"Those are qualities that can last a lifetime and without them I would not still be competing. These kids, their challenges are far greater than any professional athlete and they inspire me far more than I could ever inspire them."

Laureus Welcomes New Ambassador

Laureus Academy Member and tennis legend Martina Navratilova said: "I am thrilled that Paula has joined the Laureus family as a new Ambassador. Her drive as an athlete and ambition to make a positive difference through sport align perfectly with the Laureus values."

Badosa's announcement bolsters Laureus' growing presence in Spain, as the tennis star joins a network of Spanish Laureus Academy Members and Ambassadors that includes football legends Raul, Carles Puyol, Juan Mata, Gerard Pique and Oscar de Marcos, former tennis World No.2 Alex Corretja and MotoGP Champions Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.