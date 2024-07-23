News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spanish players face disciplinary action for 'Gibraltar' chant

Spanish players face disciplinary action for 'Gibraltar' chant

July 23, 2024 22:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alvaro Morata

IMAGE: Spain's Alvaro Morata with teammates during celebrations on Plaza Cibeles after winning Euro 2024. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri over their behaviour during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid this month, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

 

The players sang 'Gibraltar is Spanish' on July 15, the day after they won the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

Gibraltar's Football Association filed a formal complaint to UEFA about the chant, and UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether it violated regulations.

The charges against Rodri and Morata include violating the basic rules of decent conduct, general principles of conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Spain's Euro glory built on selfless group mentality
Spain's Euro glory built on selfless group mentality
Euro PIX: It's Party Time in Spain!
Euro PIX: It's Party Time in Spain!
Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph
Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph
Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM
Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM
Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents
Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents
Budget shows govt's will to lower deficit: Fitch
Budget shows govt's will to lower deficit: Fitch
Badal dissolves SAD core committee amid rebellion
Badal dissolves SAD core committee amid rebellion

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

The Euro 2024 All Stars Team

The Euro 2024 All Stars Team

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances