Will Mourinho return to Real Madrid add spice to La Liga?

As Spain's World Cup euphoria subsides, the LaLiga season looms large with defending champions Barcelona, a revitalised Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho, and a turbulent Atletico Madrid all vying for supremacy in what promises to be a captivating domestic campaign.

IMAGE: Jose Mourinho has gone 11 years without winning a league title and four without any trophy, bouncing between jobs and collecting controversies rather than medals. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid has aggressively revamped its squad and brought back Jose Mourinho after two seasons without silverware, signalling a high-stakes gamble.

Barcelona aims for continuity, relying on German manager Hansi Flick and a core of World Cup-winning Spanish players to defend their domestic title.

The LaLiga season is anticipated to be a fierce contest, with boardroom dramas and transfer sagas adding intrigue alongside on-pitch rivalries.

Spain's World Cup confetti has barely been swept away, but LaLiga is looming large with Barcelona defending their domestic title and Real Madrid, bruised by two trophyless seasons, throwing money, muscle and Jose Mourinho at the problem.

A little under a month after Spain beat Argentina to claim their second global trophy in New Jersey, adding global supremacy to their European Championship triumph, the country's football gaze has swung from national euphoria to club intrigue.

At the centre of it all are familiar combatants: back-to-back champions Barcelona and a Real Madrid side whose summer has carried the unmistakable whiff of urgency.

Real Madrid's High-Stakes Summer Revamp

Newly re-elected Real President Florentino Perez has overseen one of the club's most aggressive transfer windows in years, bringing Mourinho back to the Bernabeu from Benfica in a move that is bold, nostalgic and loaded with risk.

Once known as "The Special One", Mourinho returns to old territory with plenty to prove. He has gone 11 years without winning a league title and four without any trophy, bouncing between jobs and collecting controversies rather than medals.

For Perez, the gamble is equally stark.

Real's 2024 LaLiga and Champions League double, which delivered their 15th European Cup and sixth in 11 seasons, feels oddly distant after two successive campaigns without silverware.

The signing of Kylian Mbappe had looked like the rich getting richer, especially alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but the glittering attack failed to produce the expected trophies.

Perez has responded with a summer of high stakes. Real have signed Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Carlos Espi, while also tying Vinicius to a million-euro contract extension after more than a year of tense negotiations.

Yet the question nagging supporters and pundits remains in midfield, where Real still appear to be dealing with the aftershocks of the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Barcelona's Continuity Amidst Transfer Ambitions

Barcelona, by contrast, have chosen continuity with a garnish of ambition.

German manager Hansi Flick remains the central figure in their title defence, with the club placing faith in the squad balance that helped them dominate LaLiga and supplied key pieces of Spain's World Cup-winning side.

Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi and Ferran Torres all played important roles in Spain's triumph in North America, with Torres scoring the extra-time winner against Argentina in the final.

Yet Torres could still be heading for the exit. Local media have reported that Paris St Germain have approached Barcelona with an offer for the 26-year-old forward following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona are also reported to be pushing for a blockbuster move for Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City, a signing that would sharpen their midfield and send a loud message to Madrid.

Atletico Madrid Grapples With Internal Turmoil

Across the capital, Atletico Madrid enter the new season with familiar questions and new turbulence.

Diego Simeone begins his 15th season in charge under mounting pressure after a five-year wait for a league title, despite heavy investment and lofty ambitions.

Last season brought promise but no prize. Atletico reached the Copa del Rey final, losing to Real Sociedad on penalties, and were knocked out by Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals.

Now they face a more awkward headache, with forward Julian Alvarez publicly asking for a move and Barcelona openly expressing interest.

Atletico have made clear they will not sell Alvarez to their Catalan rivals, but with tensions simmering before a ball has been kicked, LaLiga's title race may begin with as much drama in the boardroom as on the pitch.