Spaniard Angel Viadero named FC Goa's Head Coach

Viadero Wil be in charge of FC Goa until end of 2026-27 season.

IMAGE: Angel Viadero will take charge of the team ahead of their ISL match against NorthEast United FC on November 21. Photograph: FC Goa/Instagram

Indian Super League club FC Goa have brought on Spaniard Angel Viadero as the new Head Coach.

The 57-year-old brings over two decades of senior coaching experience, having managed more than 700 professional matches across Spain and Morocco.

Viadero's previous has previous experience in the ISL having worked as assistant to North East United Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali.

Viadero will take charge ahead of FC Goa's clash against NorthEast United on November 21 in Guwahati. He will be assisted by Shameel Chembakath, who has been leading the team on an interim basis.

Born in Santander, Spain, Viadero began his coaching career with the reserve team of Racing de Santander, where he spent six seasons. He won the Tercera División title in 2004-05 and secured promotion to Segunda División B twice. He went on to coach several Spanish clubs, including SD Eibar, SD Ponferradina, Burgos CF, Sestao River Club and Lleida Esportiu. He also guided SD Noja to promotion to the third tier in 2011-12 and led Sestao River Club to the top of their Segunda División B group in 2013-14.

In 2016, Viadero returned to Racing de Santander to lead the first team, winning more than 60 per cent of his matches and guiding the club to the Segunda División promotion play-off final. He also gained international experience with Moroccan top-flight club Moghreb Tétouan in the Botola Pro.



Speaking about his plans, Viadero said his immediate priority would be to understand the squad, build confidence among the players and identify areas where he could contribute. "I believe the first thing is to give the players confidence. It is crucial that the team believes in itself. We have players with experience, as well as young players with a lot of quality. My first priority is to understand the team and identify where I can help them, both in attack and in defence," he said.

On his footballing philosophy, the Spaniard expressed his desire to build a dominant and entertaining side. "I would like the team to be dominant in its play, both in attack and in defence. With quality on the ball, we have the ability to create a team that plays attractive and entertaining football. Ultimately, football is about everything that happens on the pitch: attacking, defending, transitions and set-pieces," he said.

Viadero also revealed that he had previously come close to joining FC Goa and was excited about the opportunity. "This is a club I almost had the opportunity to join on another occasion, and it has always remained in my mind. I am coming here with the desire to give everything I have, both in terms of my work and enthusiasm. I have left my family 8,000 kilometres away to come here because I firmly believe I can contribute a lot to this club," he said.

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur said Viadero's experience and record of building competitive teams made him the right choice for the remainder of the season.

"Ángel is a coach with a wealth of experience, having managed over 700 matches at a high level in Spain and abroad. He has a proven track record of building competitive, well-organised teams and getting results. I'm sure he will hit the ground running and get the very best out of the quality we have in this squad," Puskur said.

"We want to play an attractive, aggressive brand of football, and we believe he is the right person to lead the team for the rest of the season. We look forward to welcoming him to Goa," he added.