Home  » Sports » World Cup hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona on six-year deal

World Cup hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona on six-year deal

August 15, 2026 16:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

World Cup hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona on a deal until 2031, reportedly worth €50 million, reuniting with coach Luis Enrique.

Ferran Torres

IMAGE: Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the winner for Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

  • PSG have signed Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract running until 2031, reportedly for €50 million.
  • Torres scored 21 goals and supplied three assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona last season.
  • The 26-year-old Spain international will reunite with PSG coach Luis Enrique, who previously managed him at international level.

Paris St Germain have signed Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract until 2031, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports said PSG paid €50 million ($57.83 million) for the 26-year-old.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain," Torres said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG's football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Torres Arrives After Prolific Barcelona Campaign

Spain's World Cup hero arrives in the French capital after scoring an extra-time winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina.

The forward scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Barca in their last campaign as the club retained their LaLiga title.

      • Messi's next match unclear after father's death 

World Cup Hero Reunites with Luis Enrique

Torres joined Barcelona in 2022 after a brief spell at Premier League side Manchester City.

 

He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and will be reunited with Luis Enrique, having previously played under the Spaniard during his time in charge of the national team.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Ferran TorresBarcelonaPSGLuis EnriqueSpain

More From Rediff

Bezos-backed consortium buys minority stake in Liverpool FC

Bezos-backed consortium buys minority stake in Liverpool FC
Arteta: Arsenal 'hungry' for Community Shield

Arteta: Arsenal 'hungry' for Community Shield
Erigaisi And Sarin Achieve Strong Showing At Esports World Cup Chess

Erigaisi And Sarin Achieve Strong Showing At Esports World Cup Chess

Related Stories

Bezos-backed consortium buys minority stake in Liverpool FC

Bezos-backed consortium buys minority stake in Liverpool FC

Quick Links

St GermainArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2026New YorkParis

Web Stories

PMs Who Hoisted The Flag At The Red Fort

PMs Who Hoisted The Flag At The Red Fort
Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born

Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born
What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026