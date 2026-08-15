World Cup hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona on six-year deal

World Cup hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona on a deal until 2031, reportedly worth €50 million, reuniting with coach Luis Enrique.

IMAGE: Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the winner for Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points PSG have signed Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract running until 2031, reportedly for €50 million.

Torres scored 21 goals and supplied three assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona last season.

The 26-year-old Spain international will reunite with PSG coach Luis Enrique, who previously managed him at international level.

Paris St Germain have signed Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract until 2031, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports said PSG paid €50 million ($57.83 million) for the 26-year-old.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain," Torres said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG's football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Torres Arrives After Prolific Barcelona Campaign

Spain's World Cup hero arrives in the French capital after scoring an extra-time winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina.

The forward scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Barca in their last campaign as the club retained their LaLiga title.

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World Cup Hero Reunites with Luis Enrique

Torres joined Barcelona in 2022 after a brief spell at Premier League side Manchester City.

He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and will be reunited with Luis Enrique, having previously played under the Spaniard during his time in charge of the national team.