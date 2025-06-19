Spain's King bestows Marquis title on Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal and his son Rafael Nadal Junior during a tribute ceremony at French Open 2025. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Spain's King Felipe VI on Thursday granted tennis great Rafa Nadal the noble title of marquis, recognising his contribution to the nation through sporting prowess, according to a royal household statement.

Nadal, a 22-times Grand Slam champion who retired last year, was among six individuals honoured as part of celebrations marking the monarch's 10th anniversary on the throne.

Other given such titles included pop-rock singer Luz Casal and Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales.

"They are a source of pride for Spain and a permanent reference point for values that should inspire our society," the palace said.

Former world number one Nadal, 39, will hold the title Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca, the island where he was born and lives. The title can be inherited by his descendants.

Nadal, who won the French Open a record 14 times, was commemorated last month at Roland Garros with a permanent footprint on the Centre Court.