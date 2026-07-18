Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

July 18, 2026 22:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Spain's final training session before the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was cancelled due to thunderstorms, with the squad instead completing an indoor warm-up session.

Spain training weather

IMAGE: Members of the media leave the Melanie Lane Training Grounds in East Hanover, New Jersey, as Spain's training is cancelled due to inclement weather. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points

  • Spain's final training session before Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was cancelled because of thunderstorms in New Jersey.
  • IFA said there would be no alternative training slot, while the status of Argentina's scheduled session remained unclear.
  • The Spanish squad instead held an indoor warm-up as the team completed its preparations ahead of the title clash.

Spain's final training session before Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina has been cancelled due to thunderstorms, organisers FIFA said on Saturday.

World soccer's governing body added that there would not be another time slot for the team to train, but did not say whether Argentina's session, scheduled for 1130 local time (1530 GMT), would go ahead as planned.

Indoor Warm-Up Replaces Outdoor Session

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

 

"The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors."

The final will kick off at 1500 local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2026SpainArgentinaNew JerseyEast Hanover

More From Rediff

Firouzja outwits Gukesh, Leads Chennai Grand Masters 2026

Firouzja outwits Gukesh, Leads Chennai Grand Masters 2026
Little Haalands and Messis! Peru Names Babies After World Cup Stars

Little Haalands and Messis! Peru Names Babies After World Cup Stars
India Adds More Medals At Budapest Wrestling Tournament

India Adds More Medals At Budapest Wrestling Tournament

Related Stories

Spain's World Cup Winner Denied US Entry Over 2016 Iran Match!

Spain's World Cup Winner Denied US Entry Over 2016 Iran Match!

Quick Links

RFEF

Web Stories

9 Detectives We Loved

9 Detectives We Loved
Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe
Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026