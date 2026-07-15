'Spain never allowed Mbappe to get into the game'

France's attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were largely neutralised as Spain controlled proceedings with a blend of compact defending and fluid attacking play.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Spain's tactical discipline and defensive solidity have made them a formidable force, reaching the FIFA World Cup final with six clean sheets.

England's disciplined defence and key players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane could be their big strength in the semi-final against Argentina.

Lionel Messi's individual brilliance will be a decisive factor for the World champions.

Spain's tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and ability to adapt during matches have made them the team to beat at the FIFA World Cup, according to former India internationals, while opinion remains divided over who will join them in the final from Wednesday's blockbuster clash between England and Argentina.

Spain booked their place in the title clash with a commanding 2-0 victory over France, extending their tournament-best defensive record to six clean sheets while conceding just one goal in seven matches.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were largely neutralised as Luis de la Fuente's side controlled proceedings with a blend of compact defending and fluid attacking play.

Spain's Dominant Path To World Cup Final

Former India captain and Khel Ratna awardee Shabbir Ali said Spain's ability to disrupt France's rhythm from the outset proved decisive.

"They completely cut down the supply line. They didn't allow the French midfield to create chances for Dembele and Mbappe. Once they controlled the midfield, Spain had the upper hand throughout," Ali told PTI.

The former striker was particularly impressed by Spain's tactical flexibility.

"What I liked most was that they didn't play one-dimensional football. Sometimes it was short passes, sometimes long balls, sometimes attacks from the wings, and sometimes through the middle. France couldn't read them."

Ali credited Spain's collective defending, rather than individual brilliance, for their run to the final.

"A goalkeeper's job is to save goals, and Unai Simon did that well. But the biggest reason was that France hardly created clear-cut chances because Spain defended as a unit."

Former India women's captain Aditi Chauhan agreed that Spain's defensive organisation has been the defining feature of their campaign.

"They've conceded just one goal in the tournament. Cubarsi has been outstanding, Cucurella has quietly done his job, Rodri's ball recoveries have been crucial, and Pedro Porro has contributed immensely. Defence wins championships, and Spain has shown exactly that," she said.

The former goalkeeper also highlighted Simon's composure throughout the tournament.

"Spain dominates possession so much that it's easy for a goalkeeper to lose concentration. But Unai has remained switched on throughout, commanded his penalty area brilliantly, and managed the game really well."

Former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi said Spain deserved their place in the final for the intensity they showed without the ball.

"They chased every ball and never allowed Mbappe to get into the game. Spain's midfield completely controlled the match and deserved all the credit," Nabi said.

England Versus Argentina: A Semifinal Showdown

Attention now turns to the second semi-final between England and defending champions Argentina, a rivalry that has produced several iconic World Cup moments over the decades.

Ali believes England's disciplined displays have made them serious contenders despite Argentina boasting Lionel Messi.

"England have defended very well, and Jude Bellingham has been outstanding. Harry Kane remains a constant threat, and they have quality players coming off the bench. If they cut the supply line to Messi, they will have a very good chance," he said.

However, he warned England against focusing solely on the Argentine captain. "

It is not only Messi. There are players like Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez. England have to stop the entire team, not just one player."

Ali also pointed to England's aerial prowess as a potential difference-maker. "England is dangerous both on the ground and in the air. Argentina's defenders will have to be very careful."

Expert Predictions And Key Player Battles

Chauhan, though, believes Argentina's emotional edge could take them through.

"It's bigger than just a football match. The history between these two countries and the bond within this Argentina squad give them extra motivation. Whoever controls the midfield will have the upper hand, but I still feel Argentina have what it takes to reach another final," she said.

Nabi felt England would test Argentina's vulnerable defence but warned that Messi's quality could prove decisive.

"England have players in form like Bellingham and Kane, but Messi can change a match at any moment. Argentina will have to stay compact in the midfield and not allow England to dictate the tempo," he stated.