Spain's 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winner Juan Mata retired at 38 after a decorated career featuring Champions League glory, trophies with Manchester United and Chelsea, and league titles abroad.

IMAGE: Juan Mata made 41 international appearances, netting 10 goals. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata announced his retirement at 38, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career.

A key member of Spain's golden generation, Mata won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, scoring in the continental final.

Mata won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, followed by the FA Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.

Renowned for his technical ability, Mata also co-founded Common Goal in 2017 and ended his playing career in Australia.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker Juan Mata announced his retirement at the age of 38 on Wednesday, after a storied international and club career.

Mata lifted the World Cup with Spain in South Africa in 2010 and scored in the final at Euro 2012 two years later.

Part of Spain's Golden Generation

Finishing with 41 international appearances and 10 goals, Mata was part of Spain's most successful era in international football.

"Sometimes, to love is to let go... Thank you, football," Mata captioned a video on his Instagram.

The midfielder stood out for his deft touch and technical ability.

He also co-launched the charity Common Goal in 2017, an initiative that encourages footballers to pledge one percent of their income to fund community projects and drive social change.

Champions League Glory With Chelsea

Beginning his career in Real Madrid's youth system, Mata burst onto the scene at Valencia before moving to Chelsea in 2011, where he won the Champions League in his first season.

Three years later Mata joined Manchester United, winning the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Leaving in 2022, Mata won league titles in Turkey with Galatasaray and Japan with Vissel Kobe before finishing his career in Australia.

Mata left Melbourne Victory in September following a final season which produced five goals and 12 assists in his 25 appearances.