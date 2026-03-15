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Home  » Sports » Spain vs Argentina 'Finalissima' match in Qatar cancelled amid West Asia conflict

Spain vs Argentina 'Finalissima' match in Qatar cancelled amid West Asia conflict

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Last updated on: March 15, 2026 22:51 IST

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Lusail stadium

IMAGE: The Argentina vs Spain 'Finalissima' was scheduled for ​March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Finalissima game between Spain and Argentina on March 27 is cancelled.
  • UEFA and Spain say Argentina rejected alternatives.
  • Spain to play Serbia in friendly instead.

The 'Finalissima' match between Spain and Argentina that was ​scheduled to be held in Qatar has been cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East while the ‌South American side rejected multiple alternatives, UEFA said on Sunday.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled due to safety concerns.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was scheduled for ​March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium, where fans would have had the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi go head-to-head with ​Lamine Yamal.

UEFA said they held discussions with the organising authorities in Qatar and concluded that the match could ⁠not take place due to the "current political situation" in the region.

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers ​that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar," UEFA said in a ​statement.

Qatar's Local Organising Committee said airspace disruption and travel restrictions led to the cancellation of its Qatar Football Festival, where the host country, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Serbia were also set to play friendly games this month.

The Football Association of Serbia later announced they would play away in Spain on March 27 ​and host Saudi Arabia four days later.

Other alternatives rejected by Argentina

The Finalissima's cancellation was not just about Qatar's security concerns, however, with UEFA saying ​they explored other feasible alternatives, but they proved to be 'unacceptable' to the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

UEFA first offered to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu in ‌Madrid with ⁠a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium.

A second option was to stage the Finalissima over two legs -- at the Bernabeu on March 27 and the second leg in Buenos Aires during an international window before the next Euros and Copa America in 2028.

However, the AFA rejected both options. UEFA said Argentina made a counter offer to play the game after the World Cup but Spain had no available dates.

"Ultimately, ​UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina ​that, if a neutral venue ⁠in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March... or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected," UEFA added.

Spain were ready to play

The Spanish football ​federation (RFEF) said they had offered Argentina "all possible options" in collaboration with UEFA to ensure the match ​went ahead, adding that ⁠they had the organisational capacity to stage the clash on short notice.

"From the very outset, the Federation has expressed its absolute commitment to ensuring this match goes ahead, as it believes it brings prestige and international reputation at a crucial time in a World Cup year," the RFEF ⁠said.

"Furthermore, it ​has worked tirelessly to achieve this. Spain was prepared to play, as has ​always been stated."

 

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11.

The 2022 edition of the Finalissima was held at Wembley Stadium in ​London where Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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