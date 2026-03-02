HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Spain vs Argentina Finalissima in doubt after Middle East strikes

Spain vs Argentina Finalissima in doubt after Middle East strikes

March 02, 2026 11:23 IST

The highly anticipated Finalissima match between Spain and Argentina faces uncertainty as Qatar suspends soccer tournaments amid escalating regional tensions and retaliatory attacks.

IMAGE: The contest between European Championship winners Spain and Copa America champions Argentina was scheduled for March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Photograph: Seleccion Argentina in English/X

Key Points

  • Qatar Football Association suspended all soccer tournaments indefinitely due to regional tensions.
  • The Finalissima match between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for March 27 in Doha, is now in doubt.
  • The decision to postpone the game ultimately rests with UEFA and CONMEBOL.
  • Bahrain Football Association also postponed all matches, and the Asian Football Confederation delayed Champions League Elite fixtures.

The "Finalissima" match between Spain and Argentina in Doha is in doubt after the Qatar Football Association suspended soccer tournaments indefinitely following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory missiles fired at the Arabian Peninsula.

The contest between European Championship winners Spain and Copa America champions Argentina was scheduled for March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium, with potential big-name draws including Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

 

"Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches, effective from today and until further notice," the association said in a statement on Sunday.

"The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association's official channels."

The final call on whether to postpone the game rests with event organisers UEFA and CONMEBOL.

The Bahrain Football Association postponed all its matches until further notice while the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday announced it was delaying Champions League Elite fixtures in the region.

The Asian Champions League Two, currently at the quarter-final stage, has also been impacted, along with games in the Challenge League.

Regional Tensions and Impact on Football

Countries across the Middle East have been on high alert since Saturday when the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes against Iran, aimed at diminishing Iran's military capability.

Iran retaliated by attacking U.S. targets around the region, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

On Sunday, Qatar's interior ministry reported a fire in an industrial zone after debris fell from an intercepted missile.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
