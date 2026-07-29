Spain Star gets coach's face tattooed after World Cup

After Spain's triumphant World Cup victory, defender Marc Cucurella honoured his unique pledge by getting a tattoo of national team coach Luis de la Fuente's face, celebrating their historic win.

IMAGE: Marc Cucurella shows off his new tattoo. Photograph: Marc Cucurella/Instagram

Key Points Spain defender Marc Cucurella fulfilled his World Cup promise.

Cucurella got a tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente's face.

The tattoo depicts De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy.

The promise was made if Spain won the World Cup, which they did against Argentina.

Cucurella played a key role in Spain's World Cup victory, starting all eight matches.

Spain defender Marc Cucurella proved he was a man of his word when he made good his promise of getting a tattoo of his national team coach Luis de la Fuente's face.

Cucurella's Unique World Cup Pledge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARC CUCURELLA (@cucurella3)

The 28-year-old had said he would tattoo the coach's face on his body if Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to stick to his word.

On Tuesday, Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image of De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm.

"Promise fulfilled," Cucurella posted on Instagram, along with short clips of him getting the tattoo.

Real Madrid's Cucurella, who carried his wife's pyjama top with him as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight matches for Spain, helping the team keep seven clean sheets.

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