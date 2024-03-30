News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth knocked out in semis

Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth knocked out in semis

Source: PTI
March 30, 2024 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy

IMAGE: India's mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy. Photograph: BAI Media/X

India's challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended in Madrid on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semi-finals.

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

 

This was the first meeting between the two mixed doubles pairs.

N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy had earlier beaten Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the quarterfinal on Friday, beating the fourth seeded pair 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

On Friday, Supanida Katethong came out on top against Indian star PV Sindhu in an intense quarter-final battle in which the Thai shuttler emerged 24-26, 21-17, 22-20 winner in one hour and 17 minutes.

On the same day, the Hong Kong men's duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap defeated India's MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

Taiwan's Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun had recorded a 21-13, 21-19 win over India's women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark
Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark
I'm pinching myself: Green
I'm pinching myself: Green
Why Rahul should be batting down the order
Why Rahul should be batting down the order
Mukhtar Ansari's brother, DM spar during his funeral
Mukhtar Ansari's brother, DM spar during his funeral
AIFF official arrested for assaulting women players
AIFF official arrested for assaulting women players
Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED
Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED
Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket
Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

AIFF official arrested for assaulting women players

AIFF official arrested for assaulting women players

Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?

Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances