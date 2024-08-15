News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father stabbed

Spain football star Lamine Yamal's father stabbed

August 15, 2024 15:32 IST
IMAGE: Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Lamine Yamal, was stabbed late on Wednesday at a parking lot in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro. Photograph: Reuters

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona and Spain star winger Lamine Yamal, was stabbed late on Wednesday at a parking lot in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro, La Vanguardia newspaper reported, citing official sources familiar with the matter.

 

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the report. The regional Mossos d'Esquadra police force and a spokesperson

for the Mataro local government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to La Vanguardia report, Nasraoui was taken to the Can Ruti hospital in the nearby city of Badalona and his diagnosis was "serious". It added that local and regional police had located several witnesses of the incident.

However, a later report by sports website Relevo, also citing official sources, said Nasraoui had been released from hospital and was back at his home.

Yamal, a soccer wonderkid who grew up in coastal Mataro - a working-class, multi-ethnic suburb of Barcelona - became the breakout star of the recent Euro 2024 held in Germany.

Spain won the tournament, helped in part by the 17-year-old scoring against France in the semi-final on July 9.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
