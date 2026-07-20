Spain Dominates World Cup Awards, Messi Misses Golden Ball

Spain's dominant performance at the World Cup extended beyond the trophy, as midfielder Rodri secured the coveted Golden Ball, goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Golden Glove, and teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was named Best Young Player, leaving football legend Lionel Messi without another individual honour.

IMAGE: Spain's Rodri celebrates on the podium after winning the Golden Ball with Golden Glove winner Unai Simon and FIFA Young Player winner Pau Cubarsi. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Spain swept all three major individual World Cup awards: Rodri (Golden Ball), Unai Simon (Golden Glove), and Pau Cubarsi (Best Young Player).

Lionel Messi, despite a strong tournament with eight goals and four assists, missed out on the Golden Ball, finishing with the Silver Ball.

Kylian Mbappe secured the Golden Boot with 10 goals and four assists, becoming the first player since Gerd Muller in 1970 to reach double figures.

Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal made history as the first teenagers to start for a World Cup-winning team since Mbappe in 2018.

Rodri's Golden Ball win capped a remarkable comeback after an eight-month knee injury layoff, adding to his Champions League and Ballon d’Or titles.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates after the match after losing the World Cup final. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Lionel Messi had one last chance to leave the World Cup with another personal honour, but Spain shut the door. After lifting the trophy, the champions claimed all three major individual awards, while Kylian Mbappe walked away with the Golden Boot.

After Spain lifted the trophy on Sunday, La Roja swept all three major individual awards, leaving Messi without the chance to add more personal glory to his legendary career.

Spain's Dominance in Individual Awards

Spain midfielder Rodri claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Golden Glove, and teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was named the Best Young Player — edging out his own Spain teammate Lamine Yamal.

For Messi, the Golden Ball represented one final opportunity to add to his record-breaking collection. The Argentina captain had already won the award twice, in 2014 and 2022, and his inspirational run to another World Cup final at the age of 39 made him a serious contender.

But this time, the honour belonged to Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder completed a remarkable comeback story after returning from an eight-month knee injury layoff in May 2025. He guided Spain to their second World Cup title and became one of the few players in football history to win the World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d’Or. Messi finished with the Silver Ball, while Mbappe earned the Bronze Ball.

Messi's Performance and Mbappe's Golden Boot

Despite falling short in the final, Messi still had a brilliant tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. However, Spain’s defence kept him quiet in the biggest game, as he failed to score or assist for the first time in his last 12 World Cup matches.

Mbappe, meanwhile, ended the tournament with the Golden Boot after a sensational run. The France star scored 10 goals and added four assists, including two goals and an assist in the third-place playoff against England.

His 10-goal tally made him the first player since Germany legend Gerd Muller in 1970 to reach double figures at a World Cup. With 22 career World Cup goals, Mbappe also moved ahead of Messi’s 21-goal mark in the tournament’s all-time scoring charts.

Historical Achievements for Spain's Young Stars

Spain’s other winners also made history. Simon recorded seven clean sheets — a tournament record — while Cubarsi played a key role in Spain’s record-setting defensive campaign. Cubarsi and Yamal also became the first teenagers to start for a World Cup-winning team since Mbappe did it with France in 2018.

The Golden Boot remains one of the few major awards missing from Messi’s extraordinary career. He entered the final weekend level with Mbappe on eight goals, but Mbappe’s late surge ensured the French forward took home the prize.