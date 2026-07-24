Spain deserved the World Cup, admits Argentina midfielder Paredes

Leandro Paredes said Spain deserved to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, rejected conspiracy theories and admitted the final defeat will hurt for a long time.

IMAGE: Spain players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after beating Argentina in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Paredes says Spain deserved to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup and dismisses conspiracy theories over Argentina's defeat.

Argentina midfielder describes the team's recent success, including the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles, as an exceptional journey.

Paredes says he is yet to decide on his international future and admits the pain of losing the World Cup final will last for a long time.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes said Spain were the better team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and deserved to lift the trophy after their 1-0 victory.

Paredes was involved in heated exchanges with Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi after the final whistle. However, he later dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding Argentina's defeat.

"Spain were better than us in the final, and they deserve to win the World Cup. We pay no attention to these theories. If I were to believe everything I hear, I would lose my mind. A lot was said before, during and after the World Cup," Paredes told ESPN, as quoted by Goal.com.

Online speculation had claimed the final was influenced either to help FIFA president Gianni Infantino secure UEFA's backing for re-election or because Argentina displayed a "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine") banner after beating England in the semifinals. Paredes rejected such claims.

Proud of Argentina's Achievements

Paredes said Argentina should be proud of their performances over the past eight years despite the heartbreak of losing the final.

He described the team's run, which includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and two Copa America triumphs, as an exceptional journey.

"Perhaps we will realise the greatness of what we have accomplished as time passes, because it is something unbelievable," he said.

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Future Uncertain after Final Heartbreak

Paredes said he has not decided whether he will continue playing for Argentina and will discuss his future with the coaching staff.

"For many, there will be a time to think about whether they will continue the journey or not. It has been an exceptional journey," he said.

"It will be difficult to maintain this level and for the group to keep working in the same way. We have to think and carry out a thorough assessment and talk with the coach. Decisions must be taken calmly, and I do not know whether I will continue."

He added that the pain of losing the World Cup final would remain with the squad for a long time.

"I think that getting over what we experienced will take a long time. We have indeed achieved important things, but the pain of losing the World Cup final will stay with us for a long time because we were once again so close."

"Nevertheless, we must enjoy what we have accomplished," he added.

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