News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain coach Enrique goes down in flames of un(glory)

Spain coach Enrique goes down in flames of un(glory)

December 08, 2022 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former coach of Spain, Luis Enrique applauds fans after their defeat to Morocco by penalty shootout

IMAGE: Former coach of Spain, Luis Enrique applauds fans after their defeat to Morocco by penalty shootout. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Luis Enrique was sacked as Spain's coach on Thursday after the team's elimination in the last 16 at the World Cup with the country's under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente named as his replacement by the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance into a victory.

"The RFEF has chosen Luis de la Fuente as the new (Spain) coach," RFEF said in a statement.

 

"The RFEF has delivered to the president a report in which it determined that a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique (and the staff).

"Both the RFEF president Luis Rubiales and sports director, Jose Francisco Molina have informed Luis Enrique of the decision. The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for the work done in the last few years."

The 52-year-old said after the Morocco match that he was to blame for the defeat. Luis Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

He is the fourth manager to get sacked after their teams were eliminated at the World Cup in Qatar.

De la Fuente, 61, joined the RFEF in 2013 as the under-15 manager having worked with players like Marco Asensio, goalkeeper Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Pedri, Carlos Soler and Dani Olmo when they were youngsters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Madan Lal tongue-lashes Team India's performance
Madan Lal tongue-lashes Team India's performance
Portugal Federation says Ronaldo is committed to team
Portugal Federation says Ronaldo is committed to team
Who will win the battle of explosive pace?
Who will win the battle of explosive pace?
8 minister from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost HP poll
8 minister from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost HP poll
AAP's Gujarat gains: 5 seats, national party status
AAP's Gujarat gains: 5 seats, national party status
BJP retains Gujarat with record win; Congress bags HP
BJP retains Gujarat with record win; Congress bags HP
Historic win for BJP in Gujarat; Cong posts worst show
Historic win for BJP in Gujarat; Cong posts worst show

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Spain win could prove tiresome for Morocco in QF

Spain win could prove tiresome for Morocco in QF

Labuschagne, Head tons weigh down weakened West Indies

Labuschagne, Head tons weigh down weakened West Indies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances