Spain back on top of FIFA rankings after World Cup glory

World Cup champions Spain returned to the top of the FIFA men's rankings after defeating Argentina in the final, while Brazil, Morocco and Mexico improved their positions and Germany, Italy suffered notable drops.

IMAGE: Spain's captain Rodri with the World Cup trophy during the team's arrival in Madrid on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points World Cup champions Spain returned to the top of the FIFA men's rankings after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final, with Argentina dropping to second.

Brazil climbed to fifth, Morocco reached a record-high sixth and Mexico entered the top 10, while Portugal slipped to seventh after a Round of 16 exit.

Germany fell out of the top 10 to 12th, Norway jumped 12 places to 19th, while Tunisia recorded the biggest drop, falling to 57th.

World Cup champions Spain climbed back to the top of the FIFA men's rankings released on Monday, while runners-up Argentina slipped to second following their defeat in the final.

Spain defeated 2022 world champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's World Cup final to reclaim the No. 1 ranking for the first time since January.

France and England retained the third and fourth spots respectively. England secured the bronze medal by defeating France in the third-place play-off.

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Brazil, Morocco, Mexico make gains

Brazil moved up to fifth in the rankings, while Morocco reached a record-high sixth place. Portugal dropped two places to seventh after being eliminated in the Round of 16.

Belgium climbed to eighth, swapping places with the Netherlands, who slipped to ninth.

Mexico gained four places to enter the top 10, while Norway recorded the biggest rise in the rankings, jumping 12 places to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Germany dropped out of the top 10 and slipped to 12th, one place behind Croatia. Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, fell to 15th.

Among other notable changes, Tunisia suffered the biggest fall, dropping 12 places to 57th. Egypt climbed five places to 24th, while Paraguay rose seven spots to 34th after reaching the Round of 16.

Cabo Verde moved up three places to 64th after advancing to the Round of 32, while Ghana climbed eight places to 65th.