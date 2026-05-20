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Home  » Sports » Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

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May 20, 2026 00:42 IST

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Southampton's Championship play-off dreams are shattered as they face expulsion for spying on Middlesbrough, leading to Middlesbrough's reinstatement in a dramatic turn of events.

Southampton

IMAGE: Southampton, who admitted the charges, were also found guilty of filming training sessions involving Oxford United in December and Ipswich Town in April during the regular season. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Southampton expelled from Championship play-offs for spying on Middlesbrough.
  • Middlesbrough reinstated and will play Hull City in the final.
  • Southampton also found guilty of filming training sessions of other clubs.
  • Southampton deducted four points for the start of next season.

Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough, the English Football League said on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough, who lost 2-1 to Southampton in the two-legged semi-final, have been re-instated and will now face Hull City on Saturday in what is dubbed the world's richest soccer match.

 

Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth in the region of 200 million pounds ($268.10 million) over three seasons.

Southampton's Spying Activities Uncovered

Southampton, who admitted the charges, were also found guilty of filming training sessions involving Oxford United in December and Ipswich Town in April during the regular season.

They have also been deducted four points for the start of next season in England's second tier.

"An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Championship play-offs after the club admitted multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training," the EFL said.

"Southampton admitted breaches of Regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

EFL Statement And Potential Appeal

"The effect of today's order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 play-offs and will proceed to the play-off final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kickoff time to be confirmed."

The EFL confirmed that Southampton could appeal against the decision and that "parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May.

"Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture," the statement said.

Middlesbrough had called for Southampton's expulsion after having a training session filmed ahead of the first leg of their playoff semi-final with Southampton which ended 0-0.

The club said it welcomed the decision.

"We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," Middlesbrough said in a statement.

"As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday."

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season and were struggling in the early part of this campaign until a storming finish in which they went unbeaten in 19 league games to finish fourth and enter the playoffs.

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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