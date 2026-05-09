Southampton charged by EFL over alleged spying on Middlesbrough

Southampton Football Club faces an EFL charge after Middlesbrough accused them of spying before their crucial Championship promotion playoff semi-final match.

IMAGE: The Southampton crest on a corner flag before a match, St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Key Points Southampton Football Club has been charged with breaching EFL regulations following a complaint from Middlesbrough.

The complaint relates to alleged unauthorised filming on private property before the Championship playoff semi-final.

EFL regulations prohibit clubs from observing another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

The EFL has requested an expedited hearing with the Independent Disciplinary Commission.

Coventry City and Ipswich Town have already secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The English Football League (EFL) charged second tier Southampton on Friday after rivals Middlesbrough complained of spying ahead of a Championship promotion play-off semi-final first leg clash.

The two sides are due to play at Middlesbrough on Saturday with the second leg at St Mary's on Tuesday.

"Southampton Football Club has today been charged with a breach of EFL Regulations, and the matter will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission," the EFL said in a statement.

EFL Investigation Into Southampton's Conduct

"This follows a request from the EFL for the club’s observations after a complaint from Middlesbrough relating to alleged unauthorised filming on private property ahead of the two clubs meeting (on Saturday)."

The EFL referred to regulations barring clubs from "observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs."

Potential Penalties and League Response

The League said Southampton would normally have 14 days to respond but in this case it would ask the Independent Disciplinary Commission to list a hearing as soon as possible.

There was no immediate comment from either club.

Championship Play-off Picture

Hull City and Millwall played the other semi-final first leg on Friday with the score ending goalless. They play the second leg in London on Monday.

Millwall finished the season third overall with Southampton fourth, Middlesbrough fifth and Hull sixth.

Champions Coventry City and runners-up Ipswich Town have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.