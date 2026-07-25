South Korea's dynamic midfielder Lee Kang-in has officially joined LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid from Paris St Germain, securing a long-term contract until June 2031 in a significant transfer deal.

IMAGE: Lee Kang-in who move from Paris St Germain, returns to Spain after previous spells in Valencia and Mallorca. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with Atletico Madrid on a contract until June 2031.

The transfer from Paris St Germain is reportedly valued at up to 40 million euros.

Lee returns to Spain after three seasons with PSG, where he secured multiple domestic and international titles.

He previously played for Spanish clubs Valencia and Mallorca before his move to France.

Lee has earned 50 caps for South Korea, representing his country in two World Cups.

South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in has joined Atletico Madrid on a contract running until June 2031 following his departure from French side Paris St Germain, the LaLiga club said on Saturday. The 25-year-old joins the Spanish side in a deal reported to be worth up to 40 million euros ($45 million).

Lee's Return to Spain and Career Highlights

Lee returns to Spain after three seasons with PSG, where he made 124 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists. Before moving to France in 2023, he played for Spanish clubs Valencia and Mallorca.

During his time in Paris, Lee won two Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French Super Cups. Lee made his South Korea debut in 2019 and has earned 50 caps for his country. He represented South Korea at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups. ($1 = 0.8797 euros)