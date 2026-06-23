Indian Fencers Show Spirit But Miss Podium At Asian Championships

Discover how Indian fencing teams, led by Olympian CA Bhavani Devi, performed at the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championships, where South Korea and Kazakhstan ultimately claimed the top team titles.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian fencing teams, including women's sabre and men's epee, competed at the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championships.

Despite spirited performances, Indian fencers failed to reach the medal rounds in New Delhi.

South Korea secured the women's sabre team title, defeating Japan in the final.

Kazakhstan clinched the men's epee team title, overcoming Japan in the summit clash.

Olympian CA Bhavani Devi led the Indian women's sabre team in their valiant effort.

Indian teams put up spirited performances but failed to break into the medal rounds as powerhouses South Korea and Kazakhstan clinched the women's sabre and men's epee team titles respectively on the fifth day of the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championships here on Tuesday.

Led by Olympian CA Bhavani Devi, the women's sabre team also comprising Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin J.S, and Shruti Joshi fought valiantly to hold the line but was ultimately locked out of the deep medal rounds by a heavily favoured East Asian roster.

Asian Fencing Championships: Indian Teams' Performance

The men's epee team of Joseph Bennet, Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy and Shaurya Ashwini also produced a fighting effort, keeping several contests competitive before bowing out of contention.

In women's sabre, South Korea, led by individual silver-medallist Choi Sebin, put on a clinical show and defeated the Japanese team, spearheaded by individual continental champion Sano Yui, in the final.

In men's epee, Kazakh giants, led by the veteran poise of Ruslan Kurbanov, emerged victories over Japan, anchored by individual champion Yamada Masaru and the brilliant timing of Olympic gold medalist Kano Koki in the summit clash.