India Fencers Struggle As South Korea, Japan Dominate Asian Championships

Discover how South Korea, Japan, and China dominated the Senior Asian Fencing Championships, leaving host nation India without any medals on the opening day.

Key Points South Korea, Japan, and China secured all medals on the opening day of the Senior Asian Fencing Championships.

Host nation India did not achieve any podium finishes in the men's sabre or women's foil events.

South Korea's Oh Sanguk won gold in the senior men's sabre, defeating China's Luo Shaotong.

Japan's Yuka Ueno clinched the continental title in the senior women's foil, beating compatriot Sera Azuma.

Indian fencers Vishal Thapar (22nd) and Kanupriya Chawla (20th) were the best performers in their respective categories.

South Korea, Japan and China dominated the podium on the opening day of the Senior Asian Fencing Championships, while hosts India endured a disappointing outing with no medal finishes here on Friday.

Asian Fencing: Men's Sabre And Women's Foil Results

In the senior men's sabre event, top South Korean fencer Oh Sanguk lived up to expectations by winning gold after defeating China's Luo Shaotong in the final. Top seed Do Gyeongdong and Japan's Tsumori Shido claimed the bronze medals.

India, which fielded four fencers in the event, saw Vishal Thapar finish 22nd, followed by Karan Singh (25th) and Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma (28th). Lakshay Badser narrowly missed a spot in the top-32 direct elimination bracket and finished 33rd.

In the senior women's foil competition, world No. 5 Yuka Ueno clinched the continental title after beating compatriot Sera Azuma in an all-Japan final. Komaki Kikuchi and Daphne Chan Nok Sze took the bronze medals.

Kanupriya Chawla was the best-placed Indian in the event, finishing 20th, while Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi and Sonia Devi Waikhom ended 43rd, 45th and 46th respectively.