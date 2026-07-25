South Africa swimmer Chad le Clos scripts Commonwealth Games history!

South African swimming sensation Chad Le Clos has etched his name in history at the Commonwealth Games 2026, becoming the most decorated male athlete ever with an astounding 19 medals.

IMAGE: Chad Le Clos claimed a record 19th medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning bronze in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on Friday. Photograph: Team South Africa/Instagram

Key Points Chad Le Clos secured his 19th Commonwealth Games medal, a bronze in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, making him the most decorated male athlete in the competition's history.

The South African team, comprising Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen, and Chad Le Clos, clocked 3:13.99 in the relay event.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by shooters Phil Adams (Australia) and Mick Gault (England).

Le Clos expressed deep gratitude and emotion after the win, highlighting the significance of the medal after a challenging period.

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos made history during the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, becoming the most decorated male athlete in the competition's history after winning the bronze in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on Friday.

A Historic Achievement

Le Clos captured his 19th individual medal in Commonwealth Games, which also includes seven golds, with the team of Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad clocking 3:13.99 in the men's freestyle 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

The record 19th medal took Le Clos past shooters Phil Adams of Australia and Mick Gault of England.

Team South Africa's Reaction

"Team South Africa has claimed bronze in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, with Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad le Clos stopping the clock in 3:13.99.

The medal also marks a historic milestone for Chad le Clos, who has now won 19 Commonwealth Games medals, making him the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history. History made. Congratulations, Team SA!" Team South Africa posted on X.

Le Clos' Emotional Response

Speaking after the medal win as quoted by the CWG 2026 official website, Le Clos said, "I should not be crying at bronze, I should be crying at gold, but honestly this means the world."

"After the near misses and some really hard times over the past few years, this is unbelievable, and I am just so grateful to my family for all their support," he added.

Medal Tally Update

Australia walked away with the gold medal in men's 4x100 m freestyle relay, leading the medal tally with six golds, two silvers and five bronze, with a total of 13. South Africa has won three medals, including a gold and two bronze medals.