Home  » Sports » South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

July 11, 2026 21:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

South Africa is mourning the sudden death of talented international midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25 weeks after playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jayden Adams

IMAGE: Jayden Adams, featured in all three of South Africa's group stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points

  • South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, with the cause of death not yet disclosed.
  • Adams featured in all three of South Africa's group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, helping them reach the knockout rounds for the first time.
  • He played for Mamelodi Sundowns, contributing to their African Champions League title win in the 2025/26 season.
  • Adams made his international debut in 2022, earning 13 caps and scoring two goals in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
 

South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in all three of his side's group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, has died, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Adams, 25, started the Group A fixtures against Mexico and the Czech Republic, and came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that earned the side a first ever place in the knockout rounds, where they were beaten by Canada.

The player's grandmother died a day before South Africa played the Czechs, and he was replaced at halftime during the fixture.

He played for the Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, helping them to the African Champions League title in the 2025/26 season.

Tributes Pour In

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer," the South African Football Players' Union, an official body for players in the country, said in a statement.

South Africa's minister of sport Gayton McKenzie also expressed his condolences.

"Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international," McKenzie said in a statement.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences via Instagram, saying his "thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates". 

Adams came through the youth development structures at Stellenbosch FC and joined Sundowns in January 2025. 

He made his international debut against Mozambique in 2022 and won 13 caps, scoring two goals, both in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Jayden AdamsSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns2026 World CupFootball Players

More From Rediff

How super-sub Merino delivers when Spain needs him most...

How super-sub Merino delivers when Spain needs him most...
Admire Messi, Fear None: Swiss Ready for Argentina Challenge!

Admire Messi, Fear None: Swiss Ready for Argentina Challenge!
World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot

World Cup: Late Drama as Spain Pip Belgium to Seal Semi Spot

Related Stories

Tears For Two Belgium Goalkeepers After Spain Heartbreak

Tears For Two Belgium Goalkeepers After Spain Heartbreak

Quick Links

Gayton McKenzieCzech RepublicSouth KoreaMexicoCanadaFIFA World Cup

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
5 Memorable Chocolate Factory Tours

5 Memorable Chocolate Factory Tours
8 Weird Football Terms

8 Weird Football Terms

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026