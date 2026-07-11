South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

South Africa is mourning the sudden death of talented international midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25 weeks after playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

IMAGE: Jayden Adams, featured in all three of South Africa's group stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, with the cause of death not yet disclosed.

Adams featured in all three of South Africa's group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, helping them reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

He played for Mamelodi Sundowns, contributing to their African Champions League title win in the 2025/26 season.

Adams made his international debut in 2022, earning 13 caps and scoring two goals in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in all three of his side's group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, has died, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Adams, 25, started the Group A fixtures against Mexico and the Czech Republic, and came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that earned the side a first ever place in the knockout rounds, where they were beaten by Canada.

The player's grandmother died a day before South Africa played the Czechs, and he was replaced at halftime during the fixture.

He played for the Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, helping them to the African Champions League title in the 2025/26 season.

Tributes Pour In

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer," the South African Football Players' Union, an official body for players in the country, said in a statement.

South Africa's minister of sport Gayton McKenzie also expressed his condolences.

"Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international," McKenzie said in a statement.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences via Instagram, saying his "thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates".



Adams came through the youth development structures at Stellenbosch FC and joined Sundowns in January 2025.



He made his international debut against Mozambique in 2022 and won 13 caps, scoring two goals, both in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.