Indian snooker players, led by Sourav Kothari and Pankaj Advani, have demonstrated exceptional skill at the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Indore, with multiple athletes securing their spots in the crucial knockout stages.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Sourav Kothari achieved a dominant 4-0 win over Hong Kong China's Chau Hon Man on Thursday, securing top billing for the knockouts.

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani advanced to the knockouts with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Iran's Shahin Sabzi, seeded No. 3.

Dhvajj Haria finished No. 2 in his group after a 4-0 win, contributing to 14 out of 21 Indian men reaching the knockout stage.

In the women's section, Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian, and defending champion Anupama Ramachandran all advanced to the knockout quarterfinals with all-win records from their respective groups.

Kothari's strategy involved a solid percentage game, producing breaks when needed and resorting to safety play whenever he lost position.

Sourav Kothari came up with an authoritative display en route to a 4-0 win over Hong Kong China's Chau Hon Man in the IBSF World Snooker Championships here on Thursday.

Kothari, who finished his league engagements in Group 'J' with an all-win record, was given the top billing in the reseeding.

Of the 24 qualifiers for the knockouts, the top eight advanced to the pre-quarterfinals directly.

Kothari's final league match may have been devoid of any big breaks, but he relied on a solid percentage game to floor his rival.

He produced the breaks when he mattered and resorted to safety play whenever he lost position.

The Indian took the opening frame with minuscule runs and went 2-0 up on the black.

In the third, he punished Chau's poor safety with a gritty 59 break, and made a 51 clearance on another error from his rival to take vice-like grip over the proceedings.

Early runs of 17 and 28, along with clever safety play ensured his straight-frames victory.

Kothari's Dominant Performance

Dhvajj Haria, who came through the first-stage qualifiers, finished No. 2 in the group following his 4-0 win over Omar Alajlani of Saudi Arabia.

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani signed off from the league phase with a comfortable 4-1 win over Iran's Shahin Sabzi to be seeded No. 3.

Out of the 21 Indian men in the fray, 14 made it to the knockouts.

Strong Showing by Indian Men

In the women's section, India's Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian and defending champion Anupama Ramachandran advanced to the knockout quarterfinals with all-win records from their respective groups.

They were joined by England's Tessa Davidson, Hong Kong China's So Man Yan and Yee Ting Cheung.

Meanwhile, India's Ishika Shah, Philippines' Carmille Buhat, Hong Kong China's Shiu Wing Man and Ireland's Margaret O'Driscoll will compete in the first-round knockouts.

Indian Women Secure Quarter-Final Berths