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Soumya Wins Gold, Radha Takes Silver At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 19, 2026 16:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian athletes Soumya and Radha Venkatesh delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Para Games on Monday, clinching gold and silver respectively in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event for visually impaired competitors.

Key Points

  • India's Soumya won a gold medal in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • Compatriot Radha Venkatesh secured a silver medal in the same event, ensuring a 1-2 finish for India.
  • Soumya clocked 5 minutes and 12.39 seconds, while Radha finished in 5:30.90.
  • Both athletes competed with their respective guides, Kumar Bharath for Soumya and Govind Solanki for Radha, in the visually impaired category.
  • The T12/T13 event is specifically for athletes with visual impairment, with T11 to T13 categories covering varying degrees of visual impairment.

India's Soumya won a gold medal in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event at Asian Para Games while compatriot Radha Venkatesh clinched a silver in the same event here on Monday.

India's Dominance In Para Athletics

Soumya clocked 5 minutes and 12.39 seconds to win the gold while Radha ran 5:30.90 to take the silver in a 1-2 finish for India.

 

Soumya ran with her guide Kumar Bharath while Radha was guided by Govind Solanki as the T12/T13 event is meant for athletes with visual impairment.

Mana Sasaki of Japan was third.

T11 to T13 events are for athletes with visual impairment. T11 is for athletes with total or near-total blindness while T13 is the least severe visual impairment. T12 athletes have visual impairment in between the two.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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