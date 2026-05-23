Yuvraj Sandhu Makes Cut, Shubhankar Sharma Misses Out At Soudal Open

Yuvraj Sandhu advances to the weekend at the Soudal Open, while Shubhankar Sharma faces an early exit, as Zander Lombard and Tom Vaillant lead the tournament in Belgium.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu makes the cut at the Soudal Open, showcasing his adaptation to the DP World Tour.

Shubhankar Sharma struggles at the Soudal Open, missing the cut after inconsistent performance.

Zander Lombard and Tom Vaillant share the lead at the Soudal Open after strong performances.

Nicolas Colsaerts bids farewell to professional golf at the Soudal Open.

Indians had mixed luck as Yuvraj Sandhu (70-68) made the cut, while Shubhankar Sharma (70-72) missed the weekend at the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp here in Belgium.

Sandhu, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, had four birdies against three bogeys on the first day and was T-72, but his second round of 68 with five birdies against two bogeys saw him rise to T-51 and make the cut.

Sandhu's DP World Tour Season

After a rather slow start to the season when he missed six cuts on the DPWT, Sandhu made the weekend at Turkish Airlines Open and the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

Both Sandhu and Sharma missed out on the US Open qualifiers, but this week Sandhu has against made the cut showing signs that he is adjusting to Europe.

Sharma's Season Performance

Sharma in 13 starts this season has made six cuts and missed seven with a best of T-32 in Mauritius.

Lombard And Vaillant Lead The Way

South Africa's Zander Lombard produced a great finish while France's Tom Vaillant continued his remarkable consistency as the two players shared the halfway lead after the second round.

The 31-year-old, Lombard, who held a one stroke lead after the opening round in Belgium, holed a long-range birdie putt from 31 feet at the last to join the Frenchman at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes.

It came after Vaillant produced a second consecutive bogeyâfree round to set the early target, following up an opening 65 with a superb sevenâunderâpar 64.

The pair sit three strokes clear of a group of five players, made up of Jacob Skov Olesen, Casey Jarvis, Richard Sterne, Jorge Campillo and Ben Schmidt.

Colsaerts Bids Farewell

Elsewhere, Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts said an emotional farewell in front of friends and family on the 18th green, missing the cut in his final start by two strokes but ending his career grateful.

After 505 events, a Ryder Cup and three DP World Tour titles, he ended his career grouped with great friends in Marcel Siem and Alexander Levy playing in front of home fans.