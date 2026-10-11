'Sorry boys, I let you down': Hamilton's costly mistake

Lewis Hamilton expressed deep regret to Ferrari after a critical pit stop error during the Singapore Grand Prix's Virtual Safety Car period cost the team a potential double podium finish and him a higher placement.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in his car ahead of the race. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari for missing a pit entry during a Virtual Safety Car period at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

The missed pit stop prevented Ferrari from potentially securing a double podium finish, as Charles Leclerc successfully pitted and finished second.

Hamilton's decision to stay out led to severe tyre degradation, causing him to lose three places and finish a disappointing sixth.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur confirmed both drivers were called to pit and that there was no miscommunication regarding the strategy.

Hamilton took full responsibility for the error, acknowledging it was a "painful lesson" and cost the team valuable points today.

Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari after a failure to enter the pits during a crucial Virtual Safety Car period prevented the Italian team from placing two cars on the podium at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

While there was no catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who claimed his first win in Singapore from pole, the two Ferraris were second and third when the VSC was triggered by Lance Stroll's retirement.

Ferrari's Pit Stop Strategy

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur revealed both drivers were called in to change tyres, but Hamilton missed the pit entry while Charles Leclerc successfully stopped and eventually claimed second place after overtaking his teammate.

"We all started the race completely blind with the tyres and I think today the soft was much better than the medium. It's why Lewis struggled at the beginning," Vasseur told Sky Sports.

"We kept the door open for the two options depending on VSC and that was the case. We called them both to pit. It would have been P2-P3 because we were P2-P3 on track and he missed the pit entry."

Hamilton's tyre troubles mounted as he struggled to match the race pace, eventually being overtaken by Leclerc, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli as well as McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to finish a disappointing sixth.

Hamilton's Costly Decision

'I MISSED THE ENTRY' The Briton said he had learned a "painful lesson" but took full responsibility for the call to stay out.

"Under the VSC, the team called me in but I missed the entry. After that, I decided to stay out and try to hold track position to the end," Hamilton said.

"But in the closing laps, I was struggling massively with tyre degradation and lost three places, finishing P6, which doesn't reflect the pace we had in the car today.

"Not every call will work out and I can accept getting it wrong, but I'm sorry for the team for the points we lost today."

Taking Full Responsibility

The dejected seven-times world champion also apologised over the team radio as he brought his car back to the pits after the race.

"Sorry boys, I let you down today with that strategy. My call and I lost us valuable points," Hamilton said.

"I'll try and make up for it in the next one. Great job with the pit stop though."

Team's Focus Shifts to Austin

The missed opportunity was particularly painful given Ferrari's promising pace in Singapore, with Hamilton and Leclerc finishing second and third behind Verstappen in Saturday's sprint.

"Honestly, it's a bit of a shame because he's losing a podium as well," Vasseur said, adding that there was no miscommunication.

"He was crystal clear on the radio. But now let's be focused on Austin. The performance this weekend was okay. We have to be focused on the future."