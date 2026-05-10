Sorana Cirstea stuns top seed Sabalenka at Italian Open

Sorana Cirstea delivered a stunning performance at the Italian Open, defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

IMAGE: Romania's Sorana Cirstea celebrates winning her Round of 32 match against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in the Italian Open, at Foro Italico, Rome, on Saturday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Sorana Cirstea defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a surprising upset at the Italian Open.

Cirstea, who is planning to retire, achieved her first victory against a world number one player.

Sabalenka appeared to struggle with an injury during the match, requiring a medical timeout.

Cirstea capitalised on Sabalenka's backhand errors to secure the win in three sets.

Sorana Cirstea shocked top seed Aryna Sabalenka, beating her 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in their third-round clash at the Italian Open on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Romanian, who will retire later this year, beat a world number one for the first time.

"I’m very happy with the win. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff," Cirstea said.

Sabalenka's Injury Woes

IMAGE: Sorana Cirstea shakes hands with Aryna Sabalenka after the match. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

>Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka seemed to be struggling with an injury as the match progressed, and took a medical timeout when Cirstea was leading the third set 4-3.

Cirstea won the next game but Sabalenka fought back to make it 5-5. But Cirstea broke again to serve for the match.

Sabalenka, struggling with her backhand returns, hit the net and sent two shots over the baseline as Cirstea clinched victory.

Cirstea's Victory Over Sabalenka

It was Cirstea's second victory over Sabalenka in four meetings, having also prevailed in Miami in 2023, the first time they played each other.

"Maybe if I win the tournament, I promise I will think about (not retiring)," joked Cirstea, who owns four singles WTA titles.