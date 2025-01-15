HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Women's HIL: Soorma HC edge out Warriors in nail-biter

Last updated on: January 15, 2025 21:43 IST

Soorma Hockey Club continued their strong showing in the Women's Hockey India League, winning their second match by overcoming Odisha Warriors 2-1 in Ranchi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The Soormas endured some anxious moments before sealing a hard-fought win. Photograph: Soorma HC/X

Hina Bano (6') opened the account for Soorma Hockey, while Sonam (47') doubled the lead in the last quarter. Freeke Moes (57') scored a late goal for the Warriors but could not change the outcome of the match.

Warriors came out all guns blazing in the initial minutes with Baljeet Kaur cutting through the rival lines and forcing Soorma goalkeeper Savita into action. But soon, Soorma Hockey Club initiated a counter attack through Ajmina Kujur on the left wing and found Hina Bano, who deflected the ball past Jocelyn Bartram to score the first goal.

 

The Warriors' Sakshi Rana earned a penalty corner minutes later but Ishika Chaudhary was unable to guide the ball towards the goal.

It was an end-to-end slugfest in the second quarter though Soorma Club enjoyed a slight edge as the quarter progressed. With six minutes left in the quarter, Freeke Moes earned a penalty corner for Warriors but Claire Colwill failed to bypass the defenders.

The Odisha Warriors looked to get back on level terms in the final quarter. But Soorma Club scored against the run of play to take a 2-0 lead on a counter attack.

Charlotte Englebert crossed to Sonam from the right wing, who dinked the ball into the goal to double the lead.

With three minutes left for the final hooter, Freeke rocketed a reverse shot which beat goalkeeper Savita all ends up. The Soormas endured some anxious moments before sealing a hard-fought win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
