Sony Pictures Networks India To Broadcast Asian Games 2026

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2026, promising extensive coverage of the multi-sport event across India and the subcontinent.

Key Points Sony Pictures Networks India secures exclusive broadcast rights for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The Asian Games 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels and streamed on Sony LIV across India.

Cricket is expected to be a major attraction for Indian audiences at the Asian Games 2026.

India aims to build on its historic performance in the previous Asian Games, where it secured a record 107 medals.

Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19-October 4.

As per the deal, the continental showpiece will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels and streamed on Sony LIV across India and the subcontinent.

India's Hopes At The Asian Games

India will head into the Games on the back of a historic campaign in the previous edition, where it secured a record 107 medals.

"We are proud to bring this continental multi-sport event back to Sony Pictures Networks for the third time," Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head â Sports and International, SPNI said in a release.

A Multi-Sport Extravaganza

The Asian Games, one of the biggest multi-sport events globally, will feature 41 disciplines, including 32 Olympic sports, with new additions such as mixed martial arts and surfing.

Traditional events like cricket, tennis, esports, kabaddi, sepak takraw and kurash will also be part of the programme.

Cricket To Attract Indian Viewers

Cricket is expected to be a major attraction for Indian audiences, with both men's and women's teams in contention for top honours.

"India's historic performance at the last edition, where the nation crossed the 100-medal milestone for the first time, has ignited unprecedented interest in multi-sport events," he said.

"The stage is set for another unforgettable chapter with the inclusion of cricket along with a formidable Indian contingent ready to chase new milestones.

"We are committed to delivering immersive coverage that celebrates every medal and inspires millions across the country as our athletes strive for greatness once again."

The broadcast deal ensures Indian viewers will have access to comprehensive coverage of the Asian Games. With cricket included, viewership is expected to be high, potentially boosting Sony's subscriber base in the region. Indian athletes will be aiming to improve on their medal tally from the previous games.