Indian Lawn Bowlers Stun World Champion, Secure Key Wins At Commonwealth Games

India's Lawn Bowls contingent has made an impressive start at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Putul Sonowal stunning a world champion and the Women's Pairs team securing a crucial tie-break victory.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Putul Sonowal, making his CWG debut, defeated 2023 world champion Ryan Bester in Men's Singles Lawn Bowls.

The Indian Women's Pairs team, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh, secured a tie-break victory against Malta.

These victories mark a confident start for India in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls competition.

Sonowal is the reigning Asian champion, adding to his impressive win against a multiple CWG medallist.

The Women's Pairs team includes gold medallists from the 2022 Birmingham CWG Fours event.

Putul Sonowal stunned 2023 world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in tie-break in Lawn Bowls Men's Singles as India began their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a confident note here on Thursday. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also won their Women's Pairs opening match against Malta in tie-break as Lawn Bowls competition kicked off the Games.

Sonowal, who was making his Commonwealth Games debut, clinched the first set 5-4 before Bester, also a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, came back with a dominating 7-3 win to take the contest to the tie-break. The Assam player, the reigning Asian champion, kept his cool to clinch the tie-break for a remarkable win in his opening match in Section D. He faces Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in his second match on Friday.

Sonowal's Historic Victory And Bester's Legacy

Bester won a bronze in the Men's Singles in 2006 CWG before pocketing a silver each in 2014 and 2018 editions. He has also won seven World Outdoor Championships medals in Singles and Pairs, including a gold and a bronze in Singles and Pairs in the 2023 edition. He was inducted into the inaugural World Bowls Hall of Fame class in 2025.

In the Women's Pairs, India beat Malta in a tense tie-break. The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) dished out a dominant show in the first set, winning it 7-1 and going up 1-0 in the opening round match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3. But the Maltese duo of Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip) fought back to take the second set 3-4. In the nervy tie-break, the Indians were lagging behind their opponents before Pinky sent down a fine effort in the last bowl and won the match.

Understanding Lawn Bowls Roles And India's CWG History

In Bowls, 'Skip' is the team captain, and usually the most experienced player. He or she determines the game plan, and also plays the final two bowls of one 'end'. There are five ends in a set. 'Lead' is the first player to bowl, responsible for placing the mat. He or she sends the bowls as close to the target as possible, before the 'Skip' comes in.

The Indian Women's Pairs team faces South Africa in their second match of Section B on Friday.

Both Tirkey and Pinki were part of the Women's Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG. But the Men's and Women's Fours events have been excluded in the Glasgow CWG from the Bowls competition features. Only the Men's and Women's singles, and the Men's and Women's Pairs events have been included. India had also won a silver in the Men's Fours event in the 2022 Birmingham Games.