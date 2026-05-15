Maskar Clinches Gold, Valarivan Takes Silver At Shooting Championship

Sonam Uttam Maskar triumphed in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, outperforming Elavenil Valarivan for the gold.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Sonam Uttam Maskar of Railways secured the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan won the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition.

Tilottama Sen of West Bengal won the junior women's 10m air rifle title.

Sanvi R.P. of Karnataka secured the gold medal in the youth women's 10m air rifle competition.

Maharashtra won the team gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Railways' Sonam Uttam Maskar clinched the women's 10m air rifle gold medal, relegating Gujarat stalwart Elavenil Valarivan to silver at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Friday.

Sonam secured the top podium spot with a score of 252.1, while Elavenil settled for silver with 251.7. Maharashtra's Arya Borse claimed the bronze medal with 230.4.

Qualification Round Highlights

In the qualification round, Maharashtra's Shambhavi Kshirsagar topped the standings with 633.9, followed by Elavenil at 632.8 and Arya at 631.4.

Junior Women's Air Rifle Results

In the junior women's 10m air rifle event, West Bengal's Tilottama Sen bagged the title with a score of 253.4. Shambhavi finished a close second with 253.3, while Anvii Vikram Rathod secured bronze with 230.1.

Youth Women's Air Rifle Competition

In the youth women's 10m air rifle competition, Karnataka's Sanvi R.P. clinched the title with 251.2, edging Punjab's Ojasvi Thakur, who took silver with 251.1. Maharashtra's Saniya Shaikh won the bronze medal with a score of 229.2.

Team Event Results

Other Results: Women's 10m Air Rifle (Team)

1. Maharashtra (Shambhavi Kshirsagr, Arya Borse, Sakshi Padekar) 1894.3; 2. Railways (Sonam Uttam Maskar, Mehuli Ghosh, Ayonika Paul) 1885.8; 3. Uttar Pradesh (Sangeeta Singh, Sawini Mital, Khyati Chaudhary) 1884.7.