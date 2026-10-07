Sonam Maskar Sets Sights On 2028 LA Olympics Quota

Indian shooter Sonam Maskar is determined to secure a coveted quota spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at the upcoming ISSF World Championship, while also reflecting on her challenging journey and the support that propelled her forward.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Sonam Maskar aims to secure a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at the ISSF World Championship in Doha next month.

The ISSF World Championship, scheduled from November 1-14, offers 36 quota places for the 2028 Summer Games.

Sonam overcame financial difficulties during Covid, crediting her father's support for her continued career in shooting.

Kabaddi player Raj Rani expressed delight after winning a gold medal at the Asian Games, attributing success to team preparation and her father's encouragement.

Rani highlighted the importance of continuous hard work and perseverance despite initial selection setbacks.

Sonam Maskar on Wednesday said she has her sights sets on earning a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics when she enters the field in next month's ISSF World Championship.

The ISSF World Championship will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 1-14 and will have an overall 36 quota places for the 2028 Summer Games.

"We have the World Championships in a month's time where quotas are available," Sonam told PTI Videos in an exclusively on the sidelines of a media interaction organised by the Western Railway here.

"I will try my best to earn an Olympics quota from there and in 2028 LA Games win the gold medal," added Sonam, who won the silver medal in women's 10m air rifle team event alongside Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod.

Sonam Maskar Targets 2028 LA Olympics Quota

Sonam said the hard work she put in before the selections for the Asian Games worked for her.

"It was very good, there were complications policy-wise for the selections and that was tough. But whatever hard work I put in, it helped," she said while talking about her experience of the Asian Games in Japan.

Looking back at her journey, Sonam said her father's support through tougher times held her strongly.

"I had started off in 2019 and did not train for an year due to financial crisis during Covid. Shooting is one sport where you need lot of finances because certain things are expensive," she said.

"My father supported me a lot and then I got selected in juniors, post which I was able to make the senior team and since then I have been in the team for the last three years," Sonam added.

Sonam's Journey: Financial Hurdles And Father's Support

Meanwhile, another Western Railways athlete Raj Rani, who was a part of the gold medal winning women's kabaddi team, expressed her delight for getting the opportunity.

Raj Rani Celebrates Asian Games Kabaddi Gold

"The preparations were very good as we were in a camp for five or six months, and I got to play in the Asian Games after waiting for so long as I was there in the team camp in 2021 as well," Rani said.

"It feels good to have won the gold, and the way our coaches and the federation worked, it was among the reasons why we won the gold medal."

"I was attending camps continuously but was not getting selected. But then, I finally got selected, I performed well after selection and our team did well so we got the gold for the country. It is important to keep working hard," Rani added.

Rani also cited her father's role in her success at the international stage.

"My father used to make me play in the village but we did not know that it could be played at the international level. My father helped me a lot in attending camps regularly," she added.